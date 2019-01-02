Three Decades of Helping Thousands Find Permanent Weight Loss, Gwen Shamblin Lara, M.S., R.D., releases latest book "Weigh Down Works!"
Jan 02, 2019, 05:00 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Is it possible to lose weight permanently and never diet again? The answer is in Weigh Down Works! now available on Amazon and WeighDown.com. Penned by Gwen Shamblin Lara, M.S., R.D., who is considered the pioneer of faith-based weight loss, Weigh Down Works! is the 30-year anniversary edition of Gwen's best seller, The Weigh Down Diet. Expanding on her original teachings, this revolutionary book of hope contains even more weight loss tips and many inspiring success stories.
While diet trends and gimmicks come and go, the Weigh Down principles have remained consistent for 3 decades, providing permanent weight loss for thousands of Weigh Down participants around the world.
Additionally, Gwen Shamblin Lara is perhaps the only known weight loss spokesperson with 30 years of staying thin herself, simply by applying the Weigh Down principles she teaches.
In Weigh Down Works! Gwen teaches weight loss seekers how to:
- Understand why diets never work.
- Return to the body's God-given cues of hunger and fullness.
- Lose weight and achieve optimum health by eating regular foods.
- Be done with late night binge eating.
- Turn to God for comfort instead of food.
"This is about exchanging a relationship with the refrigerator over to a relationship with God." - Gwen Shamblin Lara
Weigh Down: Gwen Shamblin Lara founded Weigh Down in the early 1990's. What began as classes held in homes and local churches quickly grew to an international seminar featured on tv shows such as Larry King LIVE, The Today Show, Good Morning America, The View, 20/20, The Tyra Banks Show and BBC. A non-profit organization, Weigh Down, now offers online weight loss classes, personal support through accountability partners and community support through the Weigh Down Facebook group.
In 2018 , Gwen married American actor, Joe Lara and the two reside in Brentwood, TN. Currently, Gwen is booking motivational speaking events, interviews and making press rounds. Kindly let us know your dates as soon as possible. Additional high resolution photos available upon request.
