Three Douglas & London Attorneys were recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas & London, P.C. is proud to announce that three of our attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2019 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©. This is the second straight year Michael London and Virginia Anello have been recognized by Best Lawyers© and Gary J. Douglas' first year of recognition. All three attorneys are being recognized in the category of "Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs."

The firm continues to be trailblazers in the fields of products liability law and environmental law, with focus on pharmaceutical and medical device law, but with enormous success last year in the environmental law front. On the environmental front in the matter of In re E. I. du Pont de Nemours C-8 Personal Injury Litigation, MDL 2433 which involved contamination of public drinking water supplies with a toxic chemical C-8, Gary Douglas displayed his trial skills as co-lead trial counsel in the first two C-8 cancer cases (part of MDL-2433). Gary Douglas displayed his trial skills as co-lead trial counsel in the first two C-8 cancer cases (part of MDL-2433), both resulting in plaintiff verdicts (Bartlett $1.6 million and Freeman $5.6 million), and then as lead counsel for the third trial which resulted in a $12.5 million verdict for the plaintiff. Mr. London was co-lead counsel of the entire 3,600 plaintiff litigation and was the chief negotiator in the $671 million global settlement following the successful trials. More recently, Mr. Douglas has turned his trial skills against the manufacturers of the drug Xarelto, where he won the first jury verdict in the nation in the amount of $27 million against Bayer and Johnson & Johnson.

Virginia Anello, who has been with the firm for over 11 years, remains committed to her representation of the firm's clients. Having a very successful career representing plaintiffs with defective metal hips, most recently, Ms. Anello has focused her attention on representing individuals injured as a result of the defective diabetic drug Invokana. She has been actively involved in the Invokana Products Liability Litigation (MDL-2750) pending in the District of New Jersey before Judge Brian Martinotti, where, last year in July 2017, she was one of two attorneys to present at Science Day before Judge Martinotti. Science Day is where defense counsels and other plaintiff's counsels from across the country learn about the current state of medical and scientific knowledge regarding Invokana, including how it works and how it causes certain injuries. In addition to representing injured individuals in the products liability setting, Ms. Anello also continues to spearhead the firm's Vaccine Litigation Department, representing children and adults injured by vaccines in a specialized Vaccine Court in Washington, D.C., as well as the firm's 9/11 Victims' Compensation Fund Department where she represents first responders and Lower Manhattan residents who have been injured as a result of their exposure to toxic dust following the September 11th attacks. Ms. Anello is active in the firm's class action department with her most recent success occurring on June 26, 2018 when the Supreme Court of New York State in Nassau County certified a class of residential consumers who were injured as a result of the abysmal performance of Long Island Power Authority and its contractor, National Grid Electric Services, in preparing for and responding to super storm Sandy.

The firm has many other tremendous attorneys and support staff who contributed on these cases, and also work on other very successful as well as ongoing cases of their own.

About Best Lawyers in America©



Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 87,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and they have received almost 10 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2019 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 7.8 million votes were analyzed. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."

About Douglas & London



The law firm of Douglas & London in New York, NY, comprises a team of attorneys handling a wide range of cases and claims. We fight for the rights of our clients and hold responsible parties accountable for their actions. Since opening our practice in 2002, our attorneys have earned us the distinction of being in the Top 5 Mass Tort Firms in the country while helping clients collect hundreds of millions in restitution. For additional information, please visit us at douglasandlondon.com or call at (212) 566-7500.

