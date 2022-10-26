Three French university hospitals select digital pathology solution from Sectra -- join forces to speed up cancer diagnostics

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has received an order for its digital pathology solution from three university hospitals in southwestern France. The hospitals will complement their use of microscopes with a joint digital solution allowing the pathologists to review and collaborate around cases in a way that has not been possible before. Digital access to cases, tools for reviewing, diagnosing and collaborating, and efficient resource sharing create new ways to improve the treatment of complex diseases, such as cancer care.

"Remote access to pathology cases will enable us to share and leverage resources between our hospitals and to facilitate the management of complex cases requiring special expertise, but also to foster teaching and research activities. It will also allow us to offer our pathologists, if they wish, a more flexible life thanks to remote work," explains Dr. O. Renaud, pathologist at the Poitiers University Hospital.

The University Hospitals of Bordeaux, Poitiers and Limoges are part of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region in France. Together they conduct about 100,000 pathology cases every year.

By moving to a digital workflow, the pathologists will have instant and, if needed, remote access to digital images of tissue samples instead of relying on physical glass slides reviewed in microscopes. They will be able to easily access and share current and historical images and information between departments and hospitals.

With digital images and workflows in place, the intention is to also leverage the opportunities created by AI. The Sectra solution includes an AI platform that makes it easy for healthcare providers to add applications from various AI vendors to the workflow and clinical use.

"Access to resources, particularly specialists, is a challenge for many healthcare providers. We're excited to have the opportunity to put our experience of implementing regional imaging solutions to use for these three university hospitals. Their joint quest to improve cancer care, combined with modern technology, has the potential to truly impact patients in this area, and we are proud to be able to contribute," says Fabien Lozach, President of Sectra in France.

The contract was signed in September 2022 and is the first order under the four-year framework agreement for pathology that was signed earlier this year. It is part of the regional project eNovA-Path that aims to make all techniques and organ specialists available across the region, regardless of geographic location, through a shared diagnostic network.

Sectra's pathology solution provides pathologists with assistance at critical decision points, such as grading or performing more precise measurements. It also enables image analysis, which in turn reduces variation and improves the precision of tasks such as cell counting. Digital access further facilitates second opinions and external reading resources as well as enabling integrated diagnostics. The pathology solution is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

