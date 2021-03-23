Three from The Lanier Law Firm Honored by Texas Rising Stars

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lanier Law Firm is pleased to announce that firm attorneys Natalie Armour, Jennifer Cabrera and Jonathan Wilkerson are honored among the state's top young lawyers on the 2021 list of Texas Rising Stars.

Ms. Armour is recognized for her work in trial and appellate litigation involving mass torts, pharmaceutical and medical devices, and other types of products liability cases, personal injury matters, and commercial disputes. She was a key member of the firm's talcum powder litigation team that won a multibillion-dollar jury verdict against Johnson & Johnson in 2018 and was a member of the firm's appellate team that briefed the matter before the Missouri Court of Appeals in 2019, which upheld a $2.1 billion judgment against the company.

Ms. Armour has also briefed appellate matters before the Supreme Court of Texas, Texas Courts of Appeals, and the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and Eighth Circuit. She earned her law degree from the Texas Tech School of Law in 2009 and received her undergraduate degree with honors from Baylor University in 2005.

Ms. Cabrera is also honored in the area of appellate law based on her representation of clients in a wide range of litigation involving complex business disputes, dangerous and defective products and premises liability. She serves as an Appellate Advocacy Coach at the South Texas College of Law and is a frequent speaker for the University of Houston-Downtown Paralegal Certificate Program. She is licensed to practice in all Texas state courts, as well as federal courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of Texas and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Ms. Cabrera earned her law degree from the South Texas College of Law in 2015 and her undergraduate degree from the University of Houston in 2012.

Named to the list for the fifth consecutive year, Mr. Wilkerson focuses his practice on the representation of clients in all phases of business and real estate litigation, governmental investigations, mergers and acquisitions, and patent litigation. His work has included a $1.5 billion false advertising federal lawsuit with implications for the food industry and American consumers. In addition, he served as lead associate on a litigation team that secured a multimillion-dollar settlement for a pharmaceutical client and also helped to bring resolution in a breach of contract dispute against a top energy company.

Mr. Wilkerson earned his law degree with highest honors from the Texas Tech School of Law in 2009, and his undergraduate degree with highest honors from Abilene Christian University in 2004.

The Texas Rising Stars list recognizes the outstanding work of the state's top attorneys under the age of 40 or who have practiced law for no more than 10 years. Only 2.5 percent of eligible Texas lawyers are selected to the list each year based on nominations from other lawyers, independent research and a review by separate advisory boards. The full list will be published in the April 2021 issues of Texas Monthly and the Texas Rising Stars issue of Super Lawyers magazine.

