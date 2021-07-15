Three healthcare providers in the Netherlands order joint digital pathology solution from Sectra

LINKÖPING, Sweden and ALMERE, The Netherlands, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has received an order from three healthcare providers in the Netherlands for a joint digital pathology solution. Maastricht University Medical Center (MUMC+), Laurentius Hospital and VieCuri MC will form a regional network to enable them to share pathology cases and expertise more easily, leading to faster, more accurate diagnoses for patients.

"This joint initiative is a textbook example of how technology can help realize a vision of better patient care. The digital pathology solution will simplify their logistics as they will no longer rely on glass slides, and they will be able to cooperate around patients in a way that's not possible today and potentially even form regional specialist groups. All for the benefit of patients in this region. I am so proud to be part of this journey," says Sectra Benelux Account Manager Digital Pathology, Jeroen van Laarhoven.



Without the need for physical glass slides, digital access enables pathologists to instantly access and share current and historical images and information between departments and hospitals as well as offering the possibility to benefit from evolving technology such as AI. It enables image analysis, which in turn reduces variation and improves the precision of tasks such as cell counting. The pathologists will also be provided with assistance at critical decision points, such as grading and performing more precise measurements. Digital access further facilitates second opinions, external reading resources, specialist consultations and improved teaching possibilities.



Sectra's digital pathology solution will be integrated with the laboratory information systems (LIS) used at the different locations. This will provide the pathologists with a complete overview of the patient history in one application and enable workflow orchestration to drive the workflow according to sub-specialties, rules and priorities. The solution's vendor-neutral approach also provides full freedom when selecting a scanner vendor.

The contract was signed in June 2021.

Sectra's pathology solution is part of its enterprise imaging offering, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".



About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2020/2021 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,632 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/three-healthcare-providers-in-the-netherlands-order-joint-digital-pathology-solution-from-sectra,c3384834

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-digital-pathology-solution,c2936123 Sectra's digital pathology solution

SOURCE Sectra