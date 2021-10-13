Three Hightower Advisors Named on Seramount's 2021 'Top Wealth Advisor Moms' List

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Hightower advisors have been honored on the Seramount (formerly Working Mother Magazine) 2021 list of 'Top Wealth Advisor Moms,' which features the top 500 mothers working in wealth management nationwide. The Hightower advisors honored on this year's list are:

Lauren Pearson of Somerset Advisory in Birmingham, Ala.

of Somerset Advisory in Vanessa Martinez of The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

of The Lerner Group in Ruth Berger of RJ Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.

"In a year in which working mothers faced immeasurable challenges, it is incredible to see three of our standout advisors honored by Seramount for their hard work on behalf of their businesses, their clients and their families," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower. "I am proud to work alongside each of these talented and resourceful women every day and would like to congratulate them for everything they have accomplished."

The Seramount list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses a ranking algorithm to measure the best practices of advisors through telephone and in-person interviews, evaluating their service models, investing techniques, revenue generated for their firms, client retention and AUM.

In 2021, Hightower advisors have also been featured on Forbes' 2021 lists of America's Top Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, Top Women Financial Advisors and Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors; Barron's lists of the Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors, Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 100 Women Financial Advisors, Top 1200 Advisors by State; and InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 List.

View the full Seramount list here: https://www.workingmother.com/top-wealth-advisor-moms-2021-advice

About Hightower:

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact:

Patty Buchanan

JConnelly

(973) 567-9415

[email protected]

SOURCE Hightower

Related Links

http://www.hightoweradvisors.com

