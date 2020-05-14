Three Jacobs-Supported Projects Selected as Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Honor Award Recipients by the American Society of Civil Engineers

DALLAS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs' (NYSE:J) projects, Zoo Interchange Reconstruction, Olmsted Locks and Dam, and Queensferry Crossing were among only 10 projects from around the globe selected by American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) as Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement (OCEA) honor award recipients. Established in 1960, the honor celebrates superior civil engineering skills and projects which represent a significant contribution to civil engineering progress and society. From this pool of 10 honorees, ASCE also selected the Queensferry Crossing project as one of the top three projects, earning it a bronze award.

"The solutions Jacobs implemented across these projects are benefitting and transforming these communities both today and into tomorrow – and now they can add this prestigious honor to their growing lists of accolades," said Jacobs President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada.

With intricate interchanges, smart bridge technology and a massive waterway infrastructure upgrade, these projects are benefitting society and representing superior civil engineering progress. Selected because of their lasting mobility and resiliency benefits, these projects also reflect Jacob's legacy of technical excellence and dedication to solving clients' most challenging and complex water and infrastructure projects:

Queensferry Crossing - stands as the world's longest, three-tower, cable-stayed bridge, comprised of 23,000 miles of cabling – almost enough to wrap around the circumference of the Earth – connecting the bridge deck to the towers. As lead consultant and delivery partner of the Jacobs Arup Joint Venture, Jacobs supported Transport Scotland from the earliest option development. Along with the 2020 Bronze Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award from ASCE, Queensferry Crossing won the 2018 Greatest Contribution to Scotland Award at the Saltire Infrastructure Awards; Outstanding Transport Project in a Generation award at the 2018 Scottish Transport Awards; Project of the Year (more than £30 million) at the 2018 Construction News Awards; and Project of the Decade at the Ground Engineering Awards 2018, among several other industry recognitions and awards.

Zoo Interchange Reconstruction – A project for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and named for its location bordering the Milwaukee County Zoo and serving more than 350,000 people daily, the Zoo Interchange in Wisconsin is the state's busiest. More than 90,000 jobs reside within two miles of the interchange. Representing the largest public works project ever undertaken in the state, The Zoo Interchange Core and Adjacent Arterials Reconstruction, designed by Forward 45 – a joint venture consisting of Jacobs, Kapur & Associates and HNTB Corporation – reconfigured this busy interchange, including six service interchanges, nine miles of freeways and four miles of arterial roadways.

Olmsted Locks and Dam - this project is the single biggest civil engineering project undertaken by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Completed in 2018, the project represents a $3 billion , 30-year effort that required numerous engineering innovations and a team who dedicated more than 45 million hours. Replacing previous locks and dams called No. 52 and 53, originally built in 1929, as well as the temporary 1,200-foot-long lock chambers added in 1969 at 52 and 1979 at 53, the Olmsted project solves one of the largest bottlenecks for America's shipping industry at a critical part of the Ohio River. Jacobs, as lead partner of the design joint venture, supported the USACE by designing three key segments of the dam, including the Tainter Gate Section, Navigable Pass and Fixed Weir.

