Three Johnston Tobey Baruch Lawyers Named to D Magazine's List of the Best Lawyers in Dallas for 2021

DALLAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All three name partners at Dallas law firm Johnston Tobey Baruch – Randy Johnston, Robert Tobey and Chad Baruch – have been named to the list of the Best Lawyers in Dallas 2021 by D Magazine.

Mr. Johnston and Mr. Tobey are honored in the area of Professional Nonmedical Liability Litigation and Mr. Baruch in Appellate law. This is the 11th time D Magazine has honored Mr. Johnston and Mr. Baruch, and the 10th such honor for Mr. Tobey.

"These kinds of honors – the ones that are based on the opinions of your fellow lawyers – are always the most gratifying," Mr. Baruch said. "Especially in the local community, these lawyers who vote know us, they know our work and our high professional standards. We appreciate that recognition."

Mr. Johnston is known as one of the state's foremost authorities on issues of legal ethics and handles cases involving professional malpractice. Mr. Tobey is a trial lawyer and is the immediate past president of the Dallas Bar Association. Mr. Baruch is a member of the State Bar of Texas Board of Directors and is certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Each year, attorneys in Dallas vote for the lawyers they believe are among the best at what they do. A blue-ribbon panel later reviews the results and D Magazine publishes the list, which is available in the May 2021 issue and at dmagazine.com.

About Johnston Tobey Baruch:

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration and appellate experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation and fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals. For more information, visit https://www.johnstontobey.com/.

Media Contact:

Mark Annick

214-559-4630

[email protected]

SOURCE Johnston Tobey Baruch

Related Links

https://www.johnstontobey.com

