Three Key Technological Improvements That Will Accelerate Sales of Lawn & Garden Robots

CLEVELAND, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedonia Group's recent study on US lawn and garden robots industry projects that demand for these products will reach $95 million by 2022. Supporting sales for lawn and garden robots will be improved technology in three key functional areas:

Navigation Technology: Most robotic lawn mowers use an electric boundary wire laid along the perimeter of the lawn, and around any obstructions in the lawn, to provide the navigational input necessary to operate. However, installing these wires can be time-consuming and occasionally difficult. Enhanced navigation technology, including improved GPS tracking that allows for the creation of "virtual boundaries" or the use of computer vision or LiDAR, will enhance automation and support greater sales.

Enhanced Batteries and Range: The majority of lawn and garden robots feature lithium-ion or lead-acid batteries that need to be recharged over the course of one landscaping job. New battery developments, including the use of lithium-air batteries that allow for longer run times, will reduce the time a robot spends mowing a lawn.

Improved Mowing Efficiency: The functionality of robotic lawn mowers is being improved in order to handle variations in the landscape, including the ability to perform one steeper hills and rougher terrain. Further improvements to mowing efficiency, such as enhanced blade technology that handles thick grasses, will encourage consumers to adopt lawn and garden robots.

Looking for More?

The Freedonia Group's Lawn & Garden Robots study analyzes the US landscaping products market by product. Historical data and demand forecasts are presented in value and unit terms. Pricing data, regulatory information, and in-depth profiles of leading industry participants including market share and recent restructuring activity are also provided.

Additional studies covering outdoor living and landscaping trends are available from Freedonia's Consumer Goods research group.

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

http://www.freedoniagroup.com

