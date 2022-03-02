Three Knowles Fellows Achieve National Board Certification

MOORESTOWN, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced that three of its Fellows achieved National Board Certification , the highest and most respected professional certification available for K–12 educators, in the 2020–2021 cycle.

Administered by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards , National Board Certification was designed to develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and to generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide. Teachers who achieve National Board Certification complete a rigorous, performance-based, peer-review process defined by the NBPTS, using the National Board Standards and the Five Core Propositions as a foundation. To achieve certification, teachers must submit a portfolio that contains evidence of differentiation in instruction, student engagement, and their ability to act as an effective and reflective practitioner. Additionally, candidates must demonstrate content knowledge on a computer-based assessment.

The Knowles Teaching Fellows Program is designed to support early-career, high school mathematics and science teachers in their efforts to develop teaching expertise and lead from the classroom. Upon successful completion of the program, Teaching Fellows become Senior Fellows who have the opportunity to participate in the Knowles community and be supported in ongoing leadership efforts for the duration of their career. As part of the comprehensive suite of benefits available to Knowles Fellows, grant funds can be requested to cover expenses related to certification, including paying for application fees and purchasing a video camera.

"From the beginning of their careers, we support Knowles Fellows in developing a teaching practice that emphasizes reflection and continuous improvement," stated Jeff Rozelle , President and CEO, Knowles Teacher Initiative. "We extend heartfelt congratulations to all teachers who demonstrated the accomplished teaching required to achieve or renew National Board Certification."

The following Knowles Fellows achieved National Board Certification in the 2020–2021 cycle:

Further, two Knowles Fellows renewed their certification this cycle:

Nationally, more than 125,000 teachers have achieved National Board Certification, including 48 Knowles Fellows.

The Knowles Teacher Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formerly known as the Knowles Science Teaching Foundation (KSTF), was established by Janet H. and C. Harry Knowles in 1999 to increase the number of high-quality high school science and mathematics teachers in the United States. Through the Teaching Fellows Program, Senior Fellows Program and the Knowles Academy, the Knowles Teacher Initiative seeks to support a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org .

