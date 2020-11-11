Three Letters That Will Make History: BER!

The new airport will be the gateway to new development and investment opportunities not only for the entire Berlin region and but also beyond. It's easily reached by road and Deutsche Bahn (DB) has already incorporated the airport into its rail network.

The economic impact will be significant, and the growth spurt is already noticeable. One prominent trailblazer is Tesla which plans to build a giga factory in nearby Grünheide creating thousands of jobs drawing from a vast and qualified labor pool in surrounding counties. Further examples are DHL's logistics hub which brought 600 new jobs to Ludwigsfelde; MTU Maintenance specializing in aircraft turbine maintenance; SAP, an information and communications company and the Internet giant Zalando located in Friedrichshain on the banks of the Spree river. In addition, there are a number of healthcare and photonics companies located along the airport corridor. And in 2024, Amazon will be a new neighbor.

Dr. Stefan Franzke, CEO, Berlin Partner for Business & Technology, said this: "We are already registering concrete settlement projects that can be attributed to the international airport. This knock-on effect will only increase, because the Airport Region Berlin Brandenburg is highly attractive for investors."

There's plenty of room for industries and services of all kinds, from tech start-ups to research, pharmaceutical companies and hospitality. Better still, these pioneering newcomers will find affordable real estate and favorable labor costs.

The future prospects look incredibly promising. The new airport will eventually have the capacity of handling 45 million passengers per annum while potentially creating an estimated 60,000 new jobs by 2035.

To be part of history, all you have to do is remember BER.

Time flies, too, so for immediate detailed information, contact

Kristina L. García, Managing Director

Berlin Business Office, USA

New York, NY

Tel: +1 631-303-8866

[email protected]

SOURCE Berlin Business Office, USA