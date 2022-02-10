Three LMC Communities Earn Elite 1% ORA Power Rankings

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced that three LMC communities were recognized in the 2021 Elite 1% ORA Power Rankings. The J Turner Research list measured 128,000 multifamily communities based on review site feedback and ILS data, with 1,564 properties composing the top 1%.

LMC community Palmera, in Doral, Fla., landed on the list with a score of 94. Palmera has achieved 1% Elite status in each of its first two years of ORA eligibility. Also earning ORA scores of 94 were The Morris, an LMC property in Downtown Nashville, Tenn., and The Emerson, a mid-rise community in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park. The average score in the J Turner Research-powered rankings is approximately 65 out of a possible 100.

"It is always humbling to be recognized among the top 1% of all communities in the nation, and we're incredibly proud of our communities that earned this highly-regarded distinction," said JoAnn Blaylock, president of LMC Living. "The honor goes to our operations and marketing teams, who have made reputation management and the resident experience the top priority."

Palmera began leasing in late spring of 2020 in Doral, a Miami suburb. The mid-rise community consists of 440 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with a variety of sleek floor plans and a 2,300-square-foot elevated work lounge. The pet-friendly community, which meets green building standards, also features a dog park.

The Morris is a luxury mixed-use apartment community located along Music Row at the site of country-music icon Dale Morris' former office. As an ode to Morris and the rich music history of Nashville, the community's most distinctive features are a professional recording studio and rooftop performance stage. The 344-home mixed-use community opened in 2017.

The Emerson , which also opened in 2017, features a combined 270 apartment homes amongst a five-story low-rise building and 20-story high-rise. Community amenities include a heated outdoor swimming pool, private cabanas, landscaped outdoor deck with city views, state-of-the-art fitness center, spacious yoga studio and a business center with private offices.

"Resident feedback is the ultimate measuring stick, and these teams stack up with the best in our industry," Blaylock said. "They are true representatives of LMC and our mission, and they are more than deserving of this prestigious recognition."

