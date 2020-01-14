Three Local Firms Merge To Form A Financial Services Powerhouse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three independent financial services firms operating as general agencies of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) have announced they are joining together to create one of the largest insurance and wealth management firms in the Southeastern United States. Coastal Wealth, MassMutual Southeast Coast and MassMutual South Florida will now operate under the name Coastal Wealth.

Newly appointed Chairman Harris S. Fishman and Founder/CEO Jeremy Straub, who bring a combined 50 years of financial services expertise to the local community, will lead the Coastal Wealth firm, with a team of over 450 advisors, managers, and support staff. The firm will now service $10 Billion of assets from over 200,000 clients across 27 offices located throughout Florida and Georgia. The firm's headquarters will be based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

"Jeremy and Harris are visionary leaders who each bring unique experiences and leadership to the financial services industry at large," said John Vaccaro, head of MassMutual Financial Advisors, MassMutual. "Building on their excellent reputations and history, I am confident that Coastal Wealth is well positioned to maximize the tremendous opportunities for residents and businesses across the markets they serve. The resources available in the larger firm will provide a tremendous opportunity to invest in progressive strategies to serve the evolving needs of customers."

Harris Fishman successfully led MassMutual Greater Philadelphia for twenty years. Harris is an advocate for providing financial literacy programs to families and champions the access of resources and valuable government benefits for special needs families and their children. His protégé, Anthony Spatichia, has been named President and General Agent of MassMutual Greater Philadelphia as his successor.

Jeremy Straub has successfully led the Coastal Wealth firm based in Ft. Lauderdale since 2015 and was named a South Florida Business Journal 40 under 40 honoree in 2017. Jeremy and his staff are well known for coordinating all aspects of their clients' financial lives, including retirement planning, asset management, risk management, estate planning, insurance, children's college education and more.

Local firms are sales offices of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), and are not subsidiaries of MassMutual or its affiliated companies. Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC www.sipc.org. OSJ: 2400 E Commercial Blvd, Suite 1100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. (954) 331-5100. CRN202201-258191

