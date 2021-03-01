Three Loyalty Brands Rank in Entrepreneur Magazine's Prestigious Franchise 500®

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Brands, an umbrella franchise company, is proud to recognize three of its brands recently ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. The franchise concepts part of the Loyalty Brands network recognized, include:

ATAX, a tax preparation and business services franchise, which has been a partner of Loyalty Brands since July 2019 , has been ranked the third highest tax service and as a 2021 top franchise with an investment cost under $100K .

, has been ranked the third highest tax service and as a 2021 top franchise with an investment cost under . First Choice Business Brokers, a franchise that aids business owners in buying and selling their businesses, joined Loyalty Brands in 2018 and has been placed at no. 285 on the list, the brand's first time being recognized by the organization. In addition, the brand has also been ranked no. 42 on the 2021 list of top franchises with an investment cost under $100K .

. Estrella Insurance, a car insurance franchise that makes investing in insurance simple and cost-effective, which joined Loyalty Brands in 2020, has been recognized as no. 180, marking an impressive ranking for the insurance brand.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine and ranked competitively in our category," said ATAX Founder & CEO, Rafael Alverez. "The support we have felt from Loyalty Brands has been unmatched. Having only been a part of this network for one full tax season amid a global pandemic, we have already witnessed immense success despite the unforeseen challenges, making this accomplishment that much more rewarding."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 42-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"After an unpredictable year for businesses across the nation, we are humbled that the work we have done for not only the businesses we serve, but for our franchise network as a whole, be recognized for the first time from this prestigious organization," said Jeff Nyman, CEO and Co-Founder of First Choice Business Brokers.

The Franchise 500® has been established as a competitive measure for franchisors, while acting as a primary research tool for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to explore joining a franchise network. Loyalty Brands continues to attract entrepreneurs who are passionate in helping small business owners succeed.

The umbrella company has built an impressive portfolio of franchisor partnerships, growing from five franchise concepts to 10, setting the stage for rapid expansion in 2021. The business services parent company partnered with a number of emerging franchise concepts that have grown in demand as a result of the pandemic – such as home care concepts, pet grooming, and tax firms – with the promise of helping these brands scale their businesses quickly and efficiently to better meet the needs of their consumer base.

For more information about these franchise opportunities, please visit

About Loyalty Brands

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Loyalty Brands is an umbrella franchise company founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur John Hewitt. The Loyalty Brands consist of business brokerage, small business accounting, tax preparation and added services, networking and bartering. The company maintains a community first outlook, meaning that involvement in local communities and giving back is a core value. The multi-brand concept involves businesses that are synergistic and compatible, so potential franchisees could possibly own one or more of the brands for additional customer acquisition and co-marketing opportunities.

