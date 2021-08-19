Three Martin Walker Attorneys Selected to 2022 Best Lawyers in America

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers Reid Martin, John F. (Jack) Walker III, and Marisa Schouten of the law firm Martin Walker PC, will each be recognized in the 2022 issue of The Best Lawyers in America, considered the oldest and one of the most respected legal guides in the U.S.

Mr. Walker and Ms. Schouten were chosen for their experience representing individuals in personal injury and wrongful death litigation. Mr. Martin was honored for his work representing plaintiffs in medical malpractice lawsuits. Mr. Martin and Mr. Walker, who founded the firm in 2006, are Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Ms. Schouten is Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law.

"It's been a challenging year for everyone," said Mr. Martin. "But I believe that, as a firm, we've come together, doubled our efforts, and done some of our best work. Being recognized for that is really tremendous."

Martin Walker PC has received numerous honors for its work over the years. In addition to Best Lawyers, Mr. Martin and Mr. Walker have each been included on Thomson Reuters' annual list of Texas Super Lawyers and in the list of 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers. The firm was also inducted into the Verdicts Hall of Fame by Texas Lawyer magazine for winning a $43.32 million judgment against East Texas Medical Center in 2018, the largest medical malpractice verdict in the state for that year.

"We take this recognition very seriously," said Mr. Walker. "For us, it's a constant reminder to do more, to go a little further, and work harder for those we represent."

Attorneys selected to The Best Lawyers in America are chosen by peers practicing in the same area and geographic region. The Best Lawyers research team then puts each nominee through a vigorous review process before making its final selections. For the full list, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals statewide in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability. For more information visit: http://www.martinwalkerlaw.com/

