Three Material Sciences Corporation Facilities Earn International Quality Recognition - IATF 16949:2016

CANTON, Mich., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Material Sciences Corporation (MSC) announces that the company has been recognized at three locations for implementation of the quality management system that satisfies the automotive standard IATF 16949.

Headquartered in Canton, Michigan, MSC operates several state-of-the-art processing facilities across the Midwest.

When asked about the significance of this certification bestowed upon MSC, Mike Cocanig, MSC vice-president and general manager, Elk Grove Village stated, "I am pleased to acknowledge we have effectively demonstrated the implementation of the quality management system that satisfies the automotive standard IATF 16949. Our certification will show our automotive customers worldwide that Material Sciences Corporation is committed to being recognized as a long term supplier of quality goods and services."

SRI Quality System Registrar awarded this management system certificate to the three facilities for design and development, blanking, slitting/edge trimming of electro-galvanized, laminated and coated metal products.

About IATF Certification

IATF 16949:2016 is an international management system automotive "sector specific" technical specification based on ISO 9001:2015 and several other international automotive requirements. IATF 16949, previously known as ISO/TS 16949, was developed by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) and the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in conjunction with the international standards community. This technical specification, when coupled with the applicable customer-specific requirements, and IATF-specific auditing and qualification procedures, provides the basis for an IATF-recognized registrar SRI to certify Material Sciences Corporation.

About Material Sciences Corporation

Material Sciences Corporation (MSC) provides advanced solutions in metals, metal products and metal processing across a diverse array of end-use markets. Specialties include electrogalvanizing, continuous coil-coating, laminating, acoustic composites and supply chain management. Headquartered in Canton, Michigan, Material Sciences Corporation has operations in Elk Grove Village, Illinois; East Chicago, Indiana; Walbridge, Ohio; Canfield, Ohio; and Toronto, Ontario. Visit www.materialsciencescorp.com for details regarding products and services.

