Three Members of California's Congressional Delegation Endorsed for Re-election by National Association of Homebuilders

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC Chief Executive Officer Will Cooper Jr., acting as a trustee of the National Association of Home Builders, announced today the organization's official endorsement of the 2020 re-election campaigns of three incumbent members of California's delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives.

NAHB endorsed U.S. Representatives Linda Sanchez (CA-38), Judy Chu (CA-27) and Jimmy Gomez (CA-34), each of whom serve as members of the prestigious House Committee on Ways and Means and have demonstrated their support for efforts to expand affordable housing in the United States as well as the low-income housing tax credit program.

"There is an appallingly insufficient supply of affordable housing in the United States that needs to be addressed at every level of government and society," said Cooper. "Representatives Sanchez, Chu and Gomez have each demonstrated, in their words and actions, the kind of consistent support for affordable housing that is required if we, as a nation, are going to successfully confront the chronic shortage of safe housing that too many Americans lack. I am pleased, on behalf of NAHB, to extend our endorsement and support to each of these champions of affordable housing."

Founded more than 75 years ago, NAHB has more than 140,000 members nationwide. According to its website, NAHB strives to protect the American dream of housing opportunities for all, while working to achieve professional success for its members who build communities, create jobs and strengthen our economy.

About WNC

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $10.9 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,450 properties in 47 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

