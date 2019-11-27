Three Meyer Wilson Attorneys Selected To Esteemed Super Lawyers® 2020 List

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Wilson, an award-winning firm dedicated to recovering losses involving investment misconduct, celebrates the inclusion of three of their attorneys, David P. Meyer, Matthew R. Wilson & Michael J. Boyle in the Super Lawyers® 2020 list.

The Meyer Wilson attorneys were selected for their work in the following practice areas:

Attorney David Meyer

Securities Litigation, Class Action / Mass Torts for plaintiffs

Attorney Matthew Wilson

Class Action / Mass Torts for plaintiffs, Securities Litigation, and Consumer Law

Attorney Michael Boyle

Class Action / Mass Torts for plaintiffs

Fewer than 5% of attorneys are selected for inclusion in the annual Super Lawyers lists, and fewer still are listed as Rising Stars. Nominees are evaluated based on a 12-point evaluation conducted by independent research, which includes each attorney's educational achievements, bar activity, position within their firm, awards, special certificates, representative clients, verdicts and settlements, education, scholarly lectures and activities, and community involvement.

After a Blue Ribbon panel within each candidate's primary practice area provides peer evaluations, the final attorneys are published in the annual Super Lawyers Magazine. As rare and prestigious as this honor may be, each of the Meyer Wilson attorneys included in the 2020 Super Lawyers list has been included in previous editions of Super Lawyers.

Attorney David Meyer, the founder of Meyer Wilson, was included in the Rising Stars list in 2005-2007 and 2009, and the principal Super Lawyers list from 2011 until 2020. Attorney Matthew Wilson has been included in the Rising Stars from 2011-2014, and has been included in the Super Lawyers list every year since 2015. Attorney Michael Boyle was listed in the Rising Stars from 2015-2018, and was listed for the first time in the central Super Lawyers list this year.

To learn more about the achievements of the three Meyer Wilson attorneys honored in this year's Super Lawyers list, or to contact the firm, visit investorclaims.com.

SOURCE Meyer Wilson

Related Links

http://www.investorclaims.com

