Three More Companies Trust in SOCMA for Solutions and Growth

ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three new companies were approved to join the growing membership of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) by its Board of Governors last week. The addition of Advanced Chemical Concepts (ACC), Revtech and Texas Molecular brings the total number of new members to 11 in the first five months of the year.

"Now more than ever, the specialty chemical sector has turned to SOCMA as its trusted source and partner for data-driven, actionable information," said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril. "We are proud to serve this role and look forward to working with these three new members to collectively define the new normal and accelerate growth in the specialties sector."

Among SOCMA's newest members is returning Affiliate company Texas Molecular, based in Deer Park, TX. President Frank Marine relayed their excitement about rejoining and praised the association's commitment to delivering opportunities and solutions through the crisis. He especially cited SOCMA committees as a crucial resource for intelligence, along with its COVID-19 coverage for providing benchmarks for Texas Molecular's own programs. "It's clear that SOCMA is even more focused on the needs of the membership than ever before and is very dedicated to the success of its members," Marine said. "We are glad to be back!"

Joining the association's nearly 100 Manufacturers is Advanced Chemical Concepts (ACC), who was encouraged to join after hearing firsthand of SOCMA's latest commercial initiatives from an existing member company. Based in Middleburg, OH, ACC produces an array of products and specialty applications.

Adding to SOCMA's diverse Affiliate member community is Revtech, a global manufacturer of industrial heat treatment and pasteurization equipment. Revtech operates in several diverse sectors, including food, biomass and chemicals.

