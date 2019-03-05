Three new model homes in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is debuting three brand-new model homes at its Wildflower community in Saratoga Springs (RichmondAmerican.com/Wildflower), including the classic Hemingway floor plan and two selections from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsUT).

MODEL GRAND OPENING EVENT:

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to a model Grand Opening event next Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to tours of all three models, the event will feature complimentary lunch from Fiore Pizza, followed by ice cream sandwiches from The Penguin Brothers. For more information, please visit RichmondAmerican.com/WildflowerGO.

MORE ABOUT WILDFLOWER

New homes from the low $300s

Inspired ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 7 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,930 sq. ft.

Easy access to Silicon Slopes, shopping and recreation

Hundreds of personalization options, with complimentary design assistance

Wildflower is located at 1927 N. Elderberry Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT 84043.

Call 801.545.3429 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for additional information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

