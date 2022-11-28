Three Of The Top 10 Rated TV Shows Are Law Enforcement Dramas. Entertaining, Yes - But What If You Could Hear True Police Stories That Reveal Biblical Truth and Life Applications.

RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in paperback and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of The Badge and the Bible by Kevin Fink of Scottsbluff, NE.

The Badge and the Bible Author Kevin Fink

Author Kevin Fink writes, "My ninth great grandfather would surely have endorsed this devotional because, like him, it reflects absolute faith in Jesus Christ and Scripture. His name was Roger Williams, the ordained Puritan minister who founded the colony of Rhode Island, established the first Baptist church in America, originated the principle of separation of church and state, and whose thoughts and writings influenced the Founding Fathers."

The Badge and the Bible exposes the reader to real-life police stories that bridge to biblical truth and application and encouragement. Laugh at some of the stories. Be amazed at what law enforcement officers encounter. But most importantly, learn from the biblical principles and applications revealed.

The Badge and the Bible (ISBN: 978-1-63357-430-4, Trade Paper, 137 pages, $10.95, DEVOTIONAL), from CrossLink Publishing, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.

About the Author:

Kevin Fink is a Nebraska Sandhill native who entered the Nebraska State Patrol from where God called him to ministry. Kevin earned a master's degree in ministry then entered the Christian and Missionary Alliance, where he served as an ordained pastor before retiring from the pulpit. Kevin currently serves as lead chaplain of a large hospital in western Nebraska and has reengaged the pulpit on a limited basis. Most importantly, Kevin has absolute faith in Jesus and Scripture.

About the Publisher:

New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

