Three Ohio Living Nursing Homes Recognized as Top Performers by U.S. News and World Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Ohio Living communities have achieved recognition as top performers in the latest "Best Nursing Homes" ratings issued by U.S. News and World Report.

Ohio Living Mount Pleasant in Monroe earned "Best Nursing Home" designations for both its Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care services. Ohio Living Breckenridge Village in Willoughby and Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington received "Best Nursing Home" ratings in the publication's Short-Term Rehabilitation category. Of the 953 nursing homes rated in Ohio, the three Ohio Living facilities were among 51 top performers.

"These ratings provide important third-party validation of the excellent work our management and staff are doing to deliver high quality, best-in-class service to those we serve," said Laurence Gumina, Ohio Living CEO.

"Ohio Living's reputation for excellence is unmatched, and ratings like these provide helpful benchmarks for prospective residents and their families. Congratulations to our heroes at Ohio Living Breckenridge Village, Cape May and Mount Pleasant for these achievements."

U.S News ratings are based on publicly available data, including state-conducted health inspections, nurse staffing and medical quality measures. Nursing Homes are assessed for Short-Term Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care, or both, using a 5-level rating scale ranging from "Top Performing" to "Poor."

For more information about the 2020-21 U.S. News ratings, click here.

About Ohio Living

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio Living is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations, operating 12 life plan communities, Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, Ohio Living Physicians' Services and the Ohio Living Foundation.

Media Contact: Mica Rees, [email protected]

SOURCE Ohio Living

Related Links

https://www.ohioliving.org/

