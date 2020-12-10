Three Ramo Law Partners Selected for Variety's Dealmakers Impact Report 2020

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that Founding Partner Elsa Ramo and Partners Michelle Chang and Erika Canchola were named to Variety's esteemed "Dealmakers Impact Report 2020" spotlighting the "top negotiators that have kept Hollywood humming."

"The streaming wars kicked off the beginning of the year, and now COVID is a foundational force, and it's of course changed everything," Ramo says in the special feature. "We've been noticing how transitional behavior is affecting how people find their content."

Ramo Law provides business affairs and legal services for clients such as Imagine Entertainment, Boardwalk Pictures, Scout Prods., Skydance and the Jim Henson Co. for projects at all stages of production. Ramo Law originally focused on traditionally financed independent films, but this past year has worked on TV projects such as "Cheer," "Bad Education," "Grace and Frankie," and "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," and feature films including "Arkansas," "Chick Fight," "Four Good Days," and "Holler." And in a rapidly fluctuating year, the trio has made the necessary adjustments, doing deals for Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max.

Ramo was named to Variety's "2020 Legal Impact Report" and 2019 "Dealmakers Impact Report," and has represented over 100 films and 50 television scripted and unscripted series in 2019 alone, including Emmy award-winning shows and films which debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Also this year, Ramo was honored by the Los Angeles Business Journal with a "Leader in Law" Award and recognized as a nominee for the publication's "2020 Women's Leadership Award."

Canchola established Ramo Law PC's New York office in 2017. She was included in Variety's "Legal Impact Report" in 2019 and 2020 and handles film financing, corporate formation, trademark and copyright filing, contract negotiation, production financing and production legal. Recently Canchola served as production counsel for 2020 Sundance selection "Four Good Days" and 2020 SXSW selection "Arkansas."

Chang, who has been selected to Variety's "Legal Impact Report" for the last three years, guides and supports production, sales, distribution and post-production companies. She represents Solution Entertainment Group, with recent projects including the film "Killerman" with Liam Hemsworth, and "Wheelman," released on Netflix. Chang is advising producers with projects at Netflix and Warner Bros such as Emmy-nominated series "Chef's Table" and "Queer Eye".

Additionally, Ramo Law PC was selected this year by the Daily Journal as a "Top Boutique Law Firm" and also by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a one of the best places to work and included in their list of "2020 Most Admired Law Firms."

Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLawPC.com .

