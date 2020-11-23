Three Realty ONE Group Brokerages Top 600 Agents

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern lifestyle brand and ONE of the industry's fastest growing, recently celebrated three brokerages surpassing 600 real estate professionals. These mega-offices show just how much the UNBrokerage, as it's known in the real estate, continues to sweep through the industry attracting some of the best and most ambitious in the business.

"This year has been a year of change and real estate pros everywhere are joining our family because they want to be a part of something more meaningful," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "I'm so very proud of these offices and others who are recruiting exceptional REALTORS(R). These are brokerages built around fueling their success, no matter the market."

The three mega-offices are Realty ONE Group in Gilbert, AZ, Realty ONE Group in Summerlin, NV, managed by Shane Dodd and Damon Caldwell respectively and Realty ONE Group Complete with three locations in Folsom, Rocklin and Sacramento, CA, managed by Greg McClure. These brokerages join Realty ONE Group West serving Orange County, CA, and managed by Randy Rector, as the largest and some of the fastest growing in the network.

These brokerages boast some amazing growth stats in 2020 despite a global pandemic:

Realty ONE Group in Gilbert added 100 real estate professionals, for 20% growth

added 100 real estate professionals, for 20% growth Realty ONE Group in Summerlin added 150 real estate professionals, for 25% growth

Realty ONE Group Complete added 105 real estate professionals, for 20% growth

Fueled by its unique COOLTURE, business platforms, coaching and dynamic brand, the UNBrokerage continues to sell franchises and recruit real estate professionals at a record pace this year, despite the global coronavirus pandemic. Realty ONE Group now boasts 14,000 real estate professionals in 45 U.S. states and Washington D.C., in more than 280 locations around the country and in Canada.

With a bright future ahead, Realty ONE Group is transcending into a modern lifestyle real estate brand, embodying a thriving spirit and COOLTURE, while focusing on business coaching and proprietary technologies.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 14,000 real estate professionals in over 280 offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

Related Links

http://www.RealtyONEGroup.com

