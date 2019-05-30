Three Recommendations for Women to Become Leaders in Business

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you work at a startup or a Fortune 500 company, read on for three timeless recommendations to assist you in your journey to becoming a successful leader in business:

Stay Organized. Emails are bound to flood into your inbox throughout the day, but it's important to prioritize to ensure small projects don't get in the way of significant tasks. When you are responsible for overseeing marketing and brand strategy, as Carola Jain does at Spartan, organization is very important. Distractions are easy to come by throughout the work day, but keeping a to-do list handy will be sure to keep you on track. Implementing tools such as Google Calendar, Trello, and Asana can help keep both you and your team organized to ensure that deadlines are being met and priorities are being set. Communicate Effectively. When working with multiple brands and collaborating with employees, as Carola Jain does on a day-to-day basis, communication is key. When communicating with your team via email, in-person meetings, or phone calls, keep in mind that everyone learns differently. Some of your team members will be more hands-on while others will be more accustomed to using visuals. It's always important to take into account the needs of others and adapt accordingly. Always encourage feedback and don't forget to utilize humility when possible. Keep in mind that 1/3 of your life is spent working, so in the long run, a joke might go a long way; keeping yourself personable and relatable with your team members. Look At The Big Picture. Much of your day-to-day activities will include crises and problems. Be proactive in your profession by anticipating future dilemmas by putting action plans in place. When times get tough, be the person that other people look to for inspiration. Assess the situation, act with confidence and reassure your team that challenges such as these don't last forever. Unfortunately, some things cannot be foreseen but when things don't go your way, remind yourself to concentrate on the big picture, not the small details.

As you take a deep dive into your journey of becoming a successful leader in business, be sure to keep these recommendations at the top of mind. Staying organized can be hard when managing multiple projects, but it is essential to your success. Adapting to your team's learning capabilities might be hard at first but will benefit you in the long run. All in all, remember to look at the bigger picture to ensure reaching your ultimate goal; becoming a successful leader in business.

