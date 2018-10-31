Three Robert Half Leaders Named To Staffing Industry Analysts' 2018 'Global Power 150 - Women In Staffing' List

Women Honored for Their Contributions, Influence in Industry

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE symbol: RHI), the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm, announced today that three of its executives have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) list of Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing:

Diane Domeyer — executive director of The Creative Group, the division of Robert Half specializing in staffing for creative, digital and marketing professionals

The annual list recognizes female leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace and "shines a spotlight on those whose accomplishments and contributions have not just elevated the industry but have helped to shape, define and influence the rapidly evolving world of work."

Paul Gentzkow, president and COO of Robert Half, added, "One of Robert Half's core values is leadership by example, and each of these honorees sets the standard for excellence that others seek to emulate. We are proud of their many accomplishments and congratulate them on this achievement."

The list is sponsored by Bullhorn. Read about the 2018 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing online here.

About the Honorees

Diane Domeyer is executive director of The Creative Group (TCG), a specialized staffing service for creative, digital and marketing professionals. Since joining Robert Half, TCG's parent company, in 1991, Domeyer has held numerous leadership positions responsible for business growth and digital transformation initiatives. In the past year, Domeyer has expanded TCG's consulting practices and provided career guidance to the creative community by speaking at events like Adobe MAX, HOW Design Live and AIGA Women Lead. Domeyer also assembled and led a Robert Half-sponsored team to participate in a CycleNation ride to support the American Heart Association, and together they won recognition as the top fundraiser for the event.

Katherine Spencer Lee began her career with Robert Half in 1995 as a technology recruiter in Phoenix. Since then, she has held a wide variety of roles with the company in many sectors and geographies, including president of Professional Staffing Services for the Eastern United States. This year, Lee assumed a new leadership role as president of Technology Staffing Services and Robert Half Legal for North America. She is an advocate for community involvement and encourages her teams to support the communities where they live and work by partnering with nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Junior Achievement and Dress for Success.

Rita Steel is president of Professional Staffing Services for the West and Southwestern United States, where she oversees operations for the company's Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, Robert Half Management Resources, and OfficeTeam divisions. Since joining Robert Half in 1987 as a staffing manager in San Francisco, Steel has assumed roles of increasing responsibility. She has been on SIA's Power 100 list, and she was recently honored by San Diego Magazine as a "Woman of the Year" finalist and "Industry Leader" winner. Steel has been honored by Dress for Success in New York City and San Francisco for her contributions to the organization via Robert Half's annual Suit Drive, an initiative she pioneered in 2002. She also helped achieve record funding for the City Ballet of San Diego.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting, and Robert Half® Management Resources for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam® for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group® for interactive, design, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services on its divisional websites, all of which can be accessed at roberthalf.com.

