Three Sages partners with SONIFI Solutions to offer fitness and wellness content to hotel guests

LOS ANGELES, Dec.8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restorative wellness company Three Sages is partnering with global hospitality technology provider SONIFI Solutions to deliver in-room fitness and wellness content to hotel guests.

With behaviors shifting toward social distancing and other safety precautions in the wake of COVID-19, hotel guests are spending more time than ever in their rooms during their stay. Hotels with SONIFI's interactive TV platform now have the option to offer guests free on-demand workouts and exercises from Three Sages, ranging from high-intensity routines to yoga flows, mindfulness practices and guided relaxation techniques.

The nature-inspired wellness content is curated for the hotel room environment, designed to provide guests with restorative options they can practice in the comfort of their room. With the SONIFI partnership, hotels have the option of adding Three Sages content on the guest room TV through an easily accessible custom video-on-demand menu option.

"We're excited to partner with SONIFI to support the mental, physical and emotional well-being of travelers worldwide," said Greg Commins, CEO of Three Sages. "The convenience, approachability and accessibility of our content on SONIFI's technology is a perfect fit for our brand's goal of helping people live a balanced, grounded and happy life."

"Three Sages' holistic approach to wellness is appealing to travelers of all ages and fitness levels, and we're proud to offer their high-quality content to our customers and their guests," said Jennifer Leslie, SONIFI's Vice President of Content and Advertising. "With the largest window of content in the hospitality industry, SONIFI is thrilled to expand the in-room options hoteliers have to evolve with changing guest behaviors so they can continue to provide exceptional guest experiences."

About Three Sages

Three Sages™ is a wellness technology platform that delivers immersive, nature-based restorative experiences where people live, work and stay. Serving clients across hospitality, multi-family, corporate and private residental makets,Three Sages makes restorative wellness accessbile through physical products, content and mobile apps. Learn more at threesageswellness.com

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI Solutions is a technology and service platform for the smart enterprise. Serving 5,000+ customers across hospitality, healthcare and commercial sectors worldwide, SONIFI simplifies complex technology projects at scale with unparalleled service and support. Learn more at sonifi.com.

