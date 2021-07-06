Three Sisters Open Always Best Care of Winston-Salem

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today the launch of its ninth territory in the state of North Carolina with the opening of its location in Winston-Salem. Located at 802 Birch Lane, Suite B, Always Best Care of Winston-Salem is owned and operated by franchisees and sisters Joanne Pizzuto, Gina Ward and Andrea Allegretto, and will provide award-winning senior care services to Winston-Salem as well as the surrounding communities of Kernersville, Walkertown, Colfax and Oak Ridge.

"We are thrilled to continue working alongside Joanne who has been a part of our Always Best Care community for years, and we look forward to also welcoming her sisters Gina and Andrea to the team," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "Joanne's experience over the years with Always Best Care has now led to a new expansion opportunity to join forces with her family. We look forward to supporting this new location that will, in conjunction with others, serve the state of North Carolina and its senior population."

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Pizzuto, Ward and Allegretto all relocated to North Carolina more than 25 years ago. Pizzuto, who took the first initiative to North Carolina, did so in the beginning of her career in the healthcare industry. Since, she has gained experience working with seniors in a variety of settings from assisted living to long-term care. In 2011, Pizzuto opened Always Best Care of Burlington, North Carolina, further dedicating her career to the industry. After working many years alongside each other, Pizzuto was honored to exit the business in 2016, handing the reins over to her daughter, as she continues her entrepreneurial endeavors with the opening of Always Best Care of Winston-Salem alongside her sisters. Ward, Pizzuto's sister, joins the business with more than 30 years of experience in the finance world in various accounting roles, earning the trust of national brands. In 2017, Ward, alongside her husband, launched a successful home inspection business which is still currently owned and operated by the couple. Rounding out the trio, an inspiring health and wellness enthusiast for more than 29 years, Allegretto joins Always Best Care in pursuit to continue fulfilling her life's mission to put the needs of others first.

"Being an owner of Always Best Care for more than 10 years, I knew that this business would continue to be the perfect franchise model to have my sisters join alongside me in pursuit of entrepreneurship," said Pizzuto. "We have always been a very tight-knit family, growing up in Brooklyn together. Having the family own this business together is an incredible feeling, as it combines our passion for serving others and entrepreneurship, all while spending time together. Every day we come into the office; we are proud to work together to make life better for the seniors we care for in the Winston-Salem community."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Winston-Salem, or for a free evaluation, please call (336) 338-7896, email [email protected] or visit www.alwaysbestcarewinston-salem.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides millions of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com .

CONTACT:

Paige Alonso

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

