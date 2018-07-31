Three Span Oil & Gas Elevates its Obligation Management with myQuorum Land On Demand

E&P Company Chooses Quorum Based on User Experience of myQuorum Platform





HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum Software, the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry and the market leader for land management, recently announced Three Span Oil & Gas, a small, independent oil and gas exploration and production company out of Midland, Texas, as the latest company to implement myQuorum Land On Demand. The company values the user experience of the myQuorum platform and Quorum's commitment to obligation management.

"myQuorum Land On Demand was created with growing companies like Three Span Oil & Gas in mind," said Soroosh Seyhoon, Quorum Vice President. "Quorum is providing reliability to companies through our on demand offering of the industry's leading land software."

"In terms of software, the user interface is very user friendly," said EJ Baldridge, Three Span Oil & Gas Land Manager. "It is also comprehensive as it allows us to add in and track all miscellaneous obligations, drilling requirements, and depth severances. A lot of other software programs are not able to track the area of mutual interest and JOAs (joint operating agreements), but Quorum allows me to define this and track it all in one program."





In addition to an intuitive user experience, Three Span Oil & Gas was also impressed with myQuorum Land On Demand's obligation management, an ability the company's previous software did not have.





"I like to think that I can renegotiate a lease if I miss an extension or payment, but it isn't always the case," said EJ Baldridge. "Other oil and gas companies can take your lease if you miss an extension payment, but myQuorum Land On Demand has the functionality to ensure that we never miss a deadline moving forward."





Three Span Oil & Gas looks forward to building its relationship with Quorum Software and continuing to receive incomparable customer service.

"Aside from the product, you guys made us feel important and didn't treat us like we were just another customer," said EJ Baldridge.

About myQuorum Land On Demand



myQuorum Land On Demand combines Quorum's proven and industry-leading land management software with the accessibility, affordability and speed of cloud technology. Over the last 20 years, Quorum has implemented land solutions for more than a hundred oil and gas companies ranging from small independents to supermajors – including eight of the 10 largest operators in the United States. The new myQuorum Land On Demand package includes software, services and support priced to maximize value for small and medium-sized operators short on time and resources, while providing scalability to meet business growth.

For more information on myQuorum Land On Demand, visit our product page and webinar on the Quorum website.

About Quorum Software



Quorum offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting software that empowers energy companies of all sizes to conquer their most complex business challenges. From the field to the back office, defying complexity is coded in our DNA and our software. This unmatched experience is why Quorum is the choice of eight of the largest public energy companies worldwide, 75 percent of LNG exporters throughout North America and 80 percent of all natural gas processed in the United States. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to empower innovation at the speed of thought. At Quorum, we're helping visionary leaders transform their business, and the energy industry, for a digital world. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

About Three Span Oil & Gas



Three Span Oil & Gas, Inc. is a small, independent E&P company based out of Midland, TX. Since being incorporated in April 1998, it has expanded its operations into 11 counties (Cochran, Crane, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Hockley, Howard, Kent, Lynn, Mitchell & Scurry) and currently exceeds 2000 bbl in daily production.

Three Span prides itself on its principled business model and mode of conservation growth, a business ethos which has served it well throughout the boom-bust cycle of the oil & gas business. Its employees embody this pedagogy in their dealing with land & mineral owners, service companies and other operators.

Three Span is a forward-thinking company, and as such, it is always searching for the next play or wildcat opportunity in west Texas and the South Plains, as well as investors who buy into this vision.





