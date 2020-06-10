Three Stunning Pieces of Jewelry Created by Anna Hu to Be Sold by Diamonds That Care to Raise Funds Against COVID-19

MOSCOW, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An online auction of three stunning pieces of jewelry, created by Anna Hu, will take place from July 3 - 13 with proceeds going to support healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19.

The pieces will be sold by Diamonds That Care, the newly launched social responsibility initiative of Alrosa, the world's largest diamond mining company. The initiative's main idea is that every diamond should help those in need.

Ms. Hu created these unique pieces exclusively for this charity project using rich brown diamonds extracted by Alrosa in Yakutia, a region in the Siberian Far East.

Proceeds from the sale will assist healthcare workers who fight the pandemic. The project is organized in cooperation with the non-profit charitable organization Diamonds Do Good.

"We are living in a different world, where old divides are no longer important because we all face the same threat. By working with Christie's, which operates in all the regions affected by the coronavirus, and the brilliant Chinese jewelry artist Anna Hu, we are raising funds for a US-based charitable organization supporting activities in various countries. This project is a living example of how countries and stakeholders can unite in their efforts to help those in need," said Sergey Ivanov, CEO of Alrosa.

"Many people are in distress, and no one can remain indifferent to this pandemic. The world needs positivity, empathy, a sense of support, care and love. I hope to express all these feelings in my three pieces of jewellery. I was inspired and grateful to have received the opportunity to work on something larger than simply beautiful jewelry, something meaningful and with heart," Anna Hu commented.

Among the three spectacular pieces of jewelry that are being auctioned are:

A necklace with fancy color and colorless diamonds, centering a 27.02 carat Fancy Brown-Yellow diamond. It is manufactured with 18 k white gold and 18 k red gold.

white gold and red gold. A 18k red gold ring with fancy color and colorless diamonds, centering a 1.59 carat Faint Brown diamond.

red gold ring with fancy color and colorless diamonds, centering a 1.59 carat Faint Brown diamond. A pair of earrings made of 18k white gold and 18k red gold, with fancy color and colorless diamonds, each earring centering a pear shape 3 carat diamond.

"Anna Hu's works are characterized by elegant forms and color combinations. They are rarely sold at auction and when her pieces come to the secondary market, demand is high. As an artisan jeweler, Anna produces no more than thirty pieces a year, each a unique creation. Her involvement will create international excitement and we are pleased to offer our leading online platform and engage with our international clients to bid for this worthy cause," said Max Fawcett, Christie's Jewelry Specialist.

Board President of Diamonds Do Good, Anna Martin says: "We are honored to be associated with this project which will spread positivity and hope and show that diamonds truly do good."

