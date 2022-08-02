Three Texas-based Financial Advising Firms Merge to Launch New Company, WealthVisory℠

Principals bring deep expertise and new SmartMethod℠ to elevate financial planning

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of a new wealth management firm, WealthVisory℠, was announced today by its four principals. WealthVisory is a merger of three successful Texas-based financial advising firms, Waits Financial Group, Source Rock Capital Management, and Lollis Financial Advisors. WealthVisory brings together its leaders' extensive experience and complementary skills and credentials to offer a deep bench of talents and services in integrated financial planning and investment portfolio management.

WealthVisory will guide continuing and new wealth management clients through its proprietary financial planning process, the SmartMethod℠. Developed by WealthVisory's principals based on their combined decades of professional expertise, the SmartMethod integrates wealth management with risk and debt management, income and tax planning, estate planning, and philanthropy. It is designed to continually monitor and adjust for critical life, market and financial events as they occur, keeping individuals and families financially secure and on track to reach their financial planning goals.

WealthVisory's founding team brings together two CFP® professionals, three AIF® designated advisors, a CWS® professional, and a CEFEX Analyst® expert on 401K advising. This expanded team expertise serves clients with customized, comprehensive wealth management services. WealthVisory's leadership will maintain its longstanding affiliation with Prospera Financial Services, an award-winning firm of independent professionals built by advisors, for advisors. Prospera will continue to provide back-office administrative support, technology, trading platforms and compliance for WealthVisory.

WealthVisory is led by George Lollis, Brian Fees, Casey Waits, and Chris White. Each offered commentary on the new firm:

"As friends and colleagues, we've long planned and discussed this founding as our next step. The Vision has now become reality, and we're thrilled to bring an elevated level of client experience and added value services to longtime and new clients," said George Lollis .

"WealthVisory is truly more than the sum of its parts. With deep respect for each other's expertise and professional success, we've built a team to serve our clients, together, in newly expanded ways," said Brian Fees .

. "We're looking forward to bringing the best of our combined experience, with more support for client service and even more investment and planning expertise," noted Casey Waits .

"Together, as WealthVisory, we can do more. We're very excited to bring the SmartMethod to serve our clients with more personalized, comprehensive planning than ever before," stated Chris White .

About WealthVisory

Our team founded WealthVisory with a vision to build long-term client relationships with the highest level of service. With decades of experience, complementary skills, and a collaborative spirit, we've built a deep bench to serve a variety of client needs in a complex financial world—making us better together.

Learn more about WealthVisory and the SmartMethod at https://www.wealthvisory.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through Prospera Financial Services, Inc. | Member FINRA, SIPC. WealthVisory does not render legal, accounting, or tax advice. Please consult your tax or legal advisors before taking any action that may have tax consequences.

SOURCE WealthVisory