Three-Time Call of Duty League™ Champion Clayster Becomes Newest Ambassador for Zenni, Launches Curated Collection of Eyewear Just for Gamers

NOVATO, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni, the leading online eyewear retailer, announced today three-time Call of Duty League™ Champion and 2016 Call of Duty League Esports MVP James "Clayster" Eubanks with the New York Subliners as its newest brand ambassador with an exclusive eyewear partnership. Clayster collaborated with Zenni to curate a collection of eight frames just for gamers - casual to competitive - and perfect for practice performance, competition-ready or off-duty style. Now available at www.Zenni.com/Clayster , the collection of eight styles - Leader, 3x, JCE, B2B (Back2Back), Ringleader, The Modern, The Classic and Champs - range in price from $29.95 to $49.95.

Clayster curated a collection of eight frames just for gamers with Zenni's signature Blokz blue-blocker lenses. Tweet this Zenni, the leading online eyewear retailer, announced three-time Call of Duty League™ Champion James “Clayster” Eubanks with the New York Subliners as its newest brand ambassador with an exclusive eyewear partnership. Clayster collaborated with Zenni to curate a collection of eight frames just for gamers that range in price from $29.95 to $49.95 and available at www.Zenni.com/Clayster. Zenni also unveiled the new Call of Duty League signature eyewear which also features styles for the 12 teams.

Leveraging his more than 1.5 million followers across his social media, Clayster will promote Zenni's signature Blokz blue-blocker lenses, which reduce eye strain and improve performance by blocking blue light from digital screens that can negatively affect vision and eye health. Clayster will be featured across Zenni marketing campaigns and original digital content.

"I have worn glasses most of my life, so when Zenni approached me to join forces, it was a no-brainer," said Clayster. "I am really proud to partner with them to actually curate a collection of eyewear that I want to wear and protect my eyes at the same time. I feel confident I can be focused on my game with Zenni with an eye on winning a fourth championship with my teammates."

During the Call of Duty League Stage V last week, Zenni officially unveiled the new Call of Duty League signature eyewear ($49.95) which also features 36 team styles representing the 12 Call of Duty League teams (each $33.95). Each frame is bundled with a Call of Duty League or team branded protective case and cloth. Fans can visit www.Zenni.com/CDL , a destination designed exclusively for the Call of Duty League community to get to know our partners in the League and shop Blokz styles built to block harmful blue light, while repping their team.

Zenni and the Call of Duty League also launched an Instagram filter @CODLeague for fans to try on the signature league pair virtually and share socially.

"It's a thrill to welcome Clayster who joins gaming enthusiasts like San Francisco 49er George Kittle, who owns his own custom Zenni collection to support stylish eye health," said Sean Pate, Zenni's Brand Marketing and Communications Officer. "We've worked hard with Clayster and the Call of Duty League to bring this entire collection of eyewear to the fans globally and look forward to their feedback to deliver that eyewear for everyone."

Fans who follow @Zenni_Gaming on Twitter and/or Instagram through the Stage V Major on August 1, 2021, will have the chance to win $100 gift cards from Zenni.

