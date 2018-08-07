Three-Time Olympian Hazel Clark Joins Bermuda Tourism Authority As Director Of Sports Business Development

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time Olympian and seven-time U.S. National Champion track athlete Hazel Clark joined the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) on July 23rd in the newly created role of Director of Sports Business Development. As part of the sales and marketing team, Clark will devise and execute strategies for the growth of sports tourism in Bermuda, including targeted sporting events and sports training opportunities.

"As Bermuda continues its rise as a premiere sporting event and training destination, it became clear that a Director of Sports Business Development was an essential role at the Bermuda Tourism Authority," said CEO Kevin Dallas. "As demonstrated by recent success of events like the 35th America's Cup and the MS Amlin World Triathlon Bermuda, sports are a great way to showcase the best of our island, bring new visitors and boost the economy. We are thrilled to have Hazel's experience and perspective help lead our efforts as we develop an integrated and focused sports tourism strategy."

Clark brings a wealth of international experience to the role, not only as a professional athlete, but also as a sports executive, event producer and brand ambassador. In previous posts, Clark was a former U.S. Sports Envoy, Executive Director of the Georgia Track Club, Coca-Cola Global Sports Marketing Associate, former Director of the Georgia Meet of Champions (GMOC) and producer of her own teen training camps. She has a diverse record of experience and accomplishments in television, coaching, health/wellness program administration, marketing and sales, as well as extensive national and international travel experience interacting with individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. Clark has appeared in three global campaigns for Nike. In addition to her work as a spokesmodel, Hazel has appeared in instructional videos, commercials and advertisements for Hershey and Home Depot, in addition to hosting various events, radio and television shows

"I'm excited to join the dynamic team at the Bermuda Tourism Authority as Director of Sports Business Development," said Clark, who will be based in Bermuda with her husband and daughter. "I see so much opportunity to build upon Bermuda's success – it's an opportunity I couldn't pass up. The island is perfect for an array of events, and I can't wait to share everything it has to offer with the sports world."

About Bermuda:



Out here is closer than you think. Located in the Atlantic Ocean off North Carolina's coast, the island of Bermuda is just a two-hour nonstop flight from most eastern U.S. airports. Attracting adventure seekers, explorers, romantic and originals, Bermuda is where people, cultures and an alluring mystique swirl together, connecting visitors to a place far from everyday life. The island's legendary pink-sand beaches, frozen in time historic towns and pastel-colored buildings stand out at first. But it's Bermuda's original, ever evolving take on island life that brings travelers out here again and again. The Bermuda experience is elegant, relaxed and genuinely warm, celebrating cultures, reveling in nature and staying open to whatever is around the bend. Recently, the 35th America's Cup, held in Bermuda May and June of 2017, brought a fresh energy to the destination with new and redeveloped hotels, must-visit attractions and restaurants adding to the island spirit. Visit www.gotobermuda.com, www.facebook.com/bermudatourism, and www.twitter.com/bermuda.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Bermuda Tourism Authority



Adel Grobler



bermuda@turnerpr.com / 212.889.1700

SOURCE Bermuda Tourism Authority

Related Links

http://www.gotobermuda.com

