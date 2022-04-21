Three-time US Olympian Alexander Massialas Launches Innovative National Tour for Young Athletes, Focusing on Fencing and Leadership Development, In Partnership with Panda Express®

SAN FRANCISCO , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, three-time US Olympic Fencer Alexander Massialas announced a new partnership with Panda Express®.

In a shared vision of empowering the next generation of future leaders, Massialas will be leading a nationwide tour of clinics that will teach fencing skills as well as character development. The "Massialas Fencing Tour Powered by Panda Express" will visit cities from coast to coast starting in Spring 2022.

Three-time US Olympic Fencer Alexander Massialas partners with Panda Express® on National Fencing Tour. Three-time US Olympian Alexander Massialas leading a fencing clinic.

Each clinic not only aims to build a solid foundation for fencing skills but also provide tangible best practices in leadership, goal setting, and mindset training that new and experienced athletes can apply in and outside of the sport.

"I am incredibly excited to announce my partnership with Panda Express to launch the Massialas Fencing Tour. A personal goal of mine has been to reach more young athletes and find unique ways to inspire the next generation of fencers," said Massialas. "Attendees will not only be honing their fencing skills but also develop the instrumental leadership skills which fencing has taught me over my career. I would like to thank Panda Express for believing in my vision of this tour and the ability of sport to teach meaningful life lessons outside of the fencing strip."

The Massialas Tour will have sessions for athletes ages 12 and under as well as ages 13 to 18 years old. In collaboration with Panda Express, the Tour will also provide scholarship opportunities to athletes from underserved communities.

Having grown up in a fencing family, Massialas has been fencing for over 20 years, with his father and former Team USA fencer, Greg, as his coach. Just as his passion for fencing sparked at a young age, Massialas has always been committed to growing the sport of fencing by developing the next generation of athletes.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Alex, one of the superstars of fencing and an Asian American role model, to introduce his type of leadership and character development program to kids nationwide," said Fabiola del Rio, Executive Director of Community Marketing, Panda Express. "The special part of this community tour is a focus on the importance of the whole-child growth in physical, mental and emotional well-being."

Dates and locations will be announced in the coming weeks. The Massialas Fencing Tour powered by Panda Express, will also provide young athletes, both new and experienced, the rare opportunity to work in-person with Alex as well as his team of experienced fencing professionals.

For more information on the Tour, visit www.alexandermassialas.com or follow Alexander Massialas on Instagram .

For more information on Panda Express, visit www.pandaexpress.com or follow Panda Express on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Cejih Yung

206.999.1097

[email protected]

SOURCE Alexander Massialas