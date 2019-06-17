Three Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Communities Recognized as Best 50 in US

Trilogy at Verde River, Wickenburg Ranch, A Trilogy Resort Community and Trilogy Lake Norman were recognized based on their unique offerings of resort amenities, striking landscapes that complement each community's natural surroundings, home design choices and the trend-based programming delivered to enrich homeowners' experiences and create vibrant social lives.

"Time and time again, we hear from our homeowners how living in a Trilogy community is more than they could have ever imagined," said President of Shea Homes' Trilogy branded communities, Jeff McQueen. "We aspire to build great homes, but most importantly, we create communities that foster personal growth in relationships, wellbeing, and a deeper sense of happiness. Our homeowners are continually blown away by the personal transformation they experience once they become part of these close-knit, thriving resort communities."

The selection process takes place for nearly a year, as editors gather and evaluate information on hundreds of communities, this year coming from 17 states. North Carolina was second on the list for most communities within a state and Arizona was third.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has been the pioneer in creating innovative new ways to meet consumer needs for pre-and post-retirees since its founding 20 years ago in 1999. A significant differential to others in its industry space, Trilogy's lifestyle is not delivered by HOA or volunteer staff, but by hospitality-trained resort teams. The homebuilder has unveiled award-winning resort clubs throughout its portfolio over those 20 years offering dynamic food and beverage programs, revolutionary recreational programs, cutting-edge fitness offerings and experiential clubs for homeowners to enjoy.

Trilogy Lake Norman is a 55+ community while Trilogy at Verde River and Wickenburg Ranch, A Trilogy Resort Community are both all-ages communities with select 55+ neighborhoods.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

Shea Homes ® currently has 14 Trilogy ® 55+ and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, having developed a total of over twenty 55+ and resort lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study for years 2013-2019. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com . For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy .

