Three Wishes Cereal Launches New Cocoa Flavor, Original 1971 Willy Wonka Cast is Obsessed

All living members of the original Willy Wonka cast, Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum), Veruca Salt (Julie Dawn Cole) and Mike Teavee (Paris Themmen), were some of the first to try out the new flavor and were thoroughly impressed by its chocolatey taste and crunch.

See here for all raw footage of the Willy Wonka cast enjoying Three Wishes cocoa and reenacting some favorite lines from the original 1971 film.

"Our new cocoa cereal has all the flavor you want and expect from your favorite desserts, while providing a completely guilt-free experience," says CEO and co-founder Margaret Wishingrad. "We want you to cheat on your chocolate, ice cream and candy, and reach for Three Wishes cocoa to satisfy any sweet tooth you may have."

You can find Three Wishes online on the website and Amazon, and in select retailers across the country. For further information, please visit www.threewishescereal.com and @ threewishes . For media inquiries please contact Amanda DioGuardi at [email protected] .

About

Meet Three Wishes cereal: a high protein, low sugar, grain free breakfast cereal that tastes like the cereals of your childhood, made with modern day clean ingredients. Three Wishes contains ingredients such as chickpeas, pea protein, and tapioca - a feat of food science that took 2 years of development - and comes in four flavors: cocoa, cinnamon, honey and unsweetened. With 70% less sugar and as much as 8x the protein of their decadent counterparts, there's nothing on the shelf like it. Three Wishes is a plant-based, gluten-free certified cereal free from wheat, dairy, soy, oats, corn, rice and peanuts.

