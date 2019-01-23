Three-Year Partnership to Prepare IT Students for Jobs of the Future

To enhance the student's educational experience and provide them with hands-on projects, Radford University's ARC, an industry consortium, brings together students with industry partners to explore emerging enterprise technologies. The consortium provides real-world learning experiences and encourages students to interact with industry professionals thereby gaining the skills to communicate solutions effectively.

"Attracting, developing, and retaining premium talent is crucial for our industry and we are excited to join Radford University to support this mission, said Sonu Singh, CEO 1901 Group. "Our long-standing relationship with Radford University provides students with a meaningful work experience and educational opportunities through mock interviews, internships, real-world projects, and permanent positions. Hands-on industry experience with cloud technologies increases job opportunities as it reduces the time, expense, and risk of hiring new graduates."

For the past year, 1901 Group has been a founding sponsor with Radford University (RU)

to support the future generation of tech students. Currently, 1901 Group is engaged with the University to add ServiceNow development skill-based projects to the undergraduate class curriculum, offering real-world experience within the 1901 Group environment.

"1901 Group is an outstanding partner," said Dr. Jeff Pittges, ARC Director. "They are giving our students valuable experiences they cannot obtain in the classroom."

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading FedRAMP authorized managed service provider in the public sector market and delivers innovative IT solutions by leveraging our Enterprise IT Operations Center to provide 24x7 support of end users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.

