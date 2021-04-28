Threekit Announces the Threekit Visual Configurator for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the Threekit Visual Configurator is currently available on https://www.salesforce.com/products/commerce-cloud/partner-marketplace/partners/threekit/

Let shoppers customize products in 3D and Augmented Reality to create an eCommerce experience that can drive conversion

Threekit Visual Configurator

Customers today desire the ability to change features, colors, shapes, and sizes, while shopping online. But brands that sell a customizable or configurable product often struggle showing every single possible combination. Photography is expensive and time consuming and creating a new 3D design for each customer isn't practical.

Threekit enables brands to create millions of potential product customizations with 3D, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Photography quickly all while being connected across Salesforce Clouds.

"Building relationships and knowing your customer is key to the success of any commerce business," said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "For many customers, this requires a suite of integrations made possible by our partners. With Threekit Visual Configurator and Commerce Cloud, companies will be able to make customizations in real-time."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 98,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Threekit lets brands create amazing product visuals at a massive scale with interactive 3D, Virtual Photography, and Augmented Reality.

Threekit works by marrying your product catalog with 3D artistry and technology. Discerning brands like TaylorMade, Duluth Trading, and Ciroc use Threekit because it drives a 40% increase in conversion, a 90% reduction in photography costs, and 80% reduction in returns.

With Threekit, Crate & Barrel created three million hyper-realistic images in a month at a fraction of the cost of traditional photography.

