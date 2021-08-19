Threekit Rounds Out Summer of Awards with Appearance on the Annual Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

The announcement comes at the tail-end of a busy summer of recognition for the 3D and augmented reality product visuals company. In June, Threekit was featured at Viva Technology, Europe's premier startup and tech event, and included as a finalist for Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy's (LVMH) prestigious 2021 Innovation Award.

Threekit also made moves on G2's Summer 2021 Business Software Rankings, earning the award for "Fastest Implementation" in the visual configuration software category, as well as the "Customers Love Us" badge for amassing positive user reviews on G2's site.

"We're always pleased to be counted among other game-changing tech start-ups, especially by the likes of an authority like Inc.," said Threekit CEO, Matt Gorniak. "But more importantly, this recognition shows that we're meeting the needs of leading-edge brands, looking to provide the best visual customer experience possible. Accolades help remind us that we have to keep delivering incredible products."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Threekit

Threekit lets brands create amazing product visuals at a massive scale with interactive 3D, Virtual Photography, and Augmented Reality.

Threekit works by marrying your product catalog with 3D artistry and technology. Discerning brands like TaylorMade, Duluth Trading, and Ciroc use Threekit because it drives a 40% increase in conversion, a 90% reduction in photography costs, and 80% reduction in returns. With Threekit, Crate & Barrel created three million hyper-realistic images in a month at a fraction of the cost of traditional photography. For more information, visit Threekit.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

