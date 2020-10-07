ThreeMain on Track to Eliminate 1 Million Plastic Bottles From Production First Year

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreeMain, a leader in sustainable and effective household and personal care products that ship directly to consumers, announced today they are on track to a significant milestone, eliminating 1 million plastic bottles among their customer base after one year.

ThreeMain set out on a mission to make the first household cleaning products that come in refillable "eternity" bottles made in the U.S. from aluminum. Each bottle is refilled using their pouch system which has 80% less plastic, oil and water. ThreeMain's quart-sized, spouted, stand-up pouches contain 364,000 pieces on 26 wooden pallets. By comparison, bottle or milk carton refills require nine truckloads of quart-size bottles containing 364,000 pieces on 234 wooden pallets – using an extra 1000 grams of CO2 per mile to carry the same amount of liquid. While ThreeMain is also carbon neutral, their refill model further exemplifies their sustainability. The pouch is also repurposed through their zero waste program at no cost to the customer or can be recycled through appropriate curbside programs.

While sustainable package design is a major focus at ThreeMain, so is innovating products that outperform others with a proprietary formulation process to achieve those results, using disinfecting ingredients like hydrogen peroxide, organic essential oils for aroma, and naturally derived coconut. "We spent over a year perfecting formulas people could trust. The word 'green' has been whitewashed in this industry and isn't getting the same notoriety it did over a decade ago," says Joe Budzienski, co-founder & CEO. "We focus on safe and sustainable. Ingredients you know and trust. It may be more expensive to use naturally derived ingredients that actually clean or disinfect, but we need to change consumer perception that sustainable CAN BE and IS effective if done right."

"We know there are still so many strides CPG can make to be more sustainable, and we are so excited to see many companies moving in the right direction. Nothing is perfect, and there are pros and cons to each model. In order to get people excited about sustainability, they need to trust the product – that's our first step and so far, it's working well," says Lauren Simonelli, co-founder & Head of Product.

In addition, ThreeMain has created a program to discount their product in bulk to schools and ensure that even those with limited budgets can get access. ThreeMain has already sold to several schools since launching this program in September.

About ThreeMain

ThreeMain is the premier eco-friendly, sustainable household cleaning product line on a mission to protect our oceans by reducing household plastic consumption. ThreeMain donates 3% of all sales to its non-profit partner, The Rozalia Project, an organization committed to protecting and cleaning the oceans. ThreeMain is available for subscription on their website www.threemain.com, on Walmart, Faire and plans to relaunch Amazon as they work to scale back the plastic being used to ship their product.

