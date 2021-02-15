Threshold® Enterprises Launches Threshold Brand Expo, Winter Virtual 2021

This year's virtual expo features nearly 70 vendors and more than 300 retailers, with more being added daily. Tweet this

"2020 challenged us to transform into a more digitally forward company," says Director of Marketing Lama Mansour. "In this spirit, we are pleased to bring retailers and vendors together at this winter's virtual Brand Expo."

An orientation video explains that this year's virtual Brand Expo attendees will be able to do everything they would at an in-person show, including browse a "floor" of virtual booths, discover show specials, attend informational webinars, chat with vendors and meet Threshold sales representatives.

"We've also made sure that attendees can review, negotiate, and place orders with all the same transactional abilities as they would at a traditional show," says Mansour. "Plus, we've provided dedicated tech support on duty too."

A leader in providing optimal health and wellness for more than 40 years, Threshold distributes 18,000 items from more than 400 health and wellness brands as well as Source Naturals and Planetary Herbals.

"Now more than ever, Threshold is committed to remaining a trusted and important common platform for the stakeholders of our industry," says Mansour. "Let's make 2021 a great year for all of us."

For more information, visit ThresholdEnterprises.com.

ABOUT Threshold Enterprises:

Founded in 1978, Threshold Enterprises, Ltd. is a premier nutritional supplements distributor of over 400 brands and 18,000 products. The company also manufactures Source Naturals and Planetary Herbals brands, both known for quality and science-based innovation. Source Naturals and Planetary Herbals are sold in over 6,000 natural products stores nationwide. For more information, please visit thresholdenterprises.com.

