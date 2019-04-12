Thrill of the Hunt Releases 'How To' Book on Building a Scavenger Hunt

LATROBE, Pa., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrill of the Hunt, the authority and trendsetter in custom scavenger hunts, announces today's release of the Building a Scavenger Hunt Basic Steps for Your Adventure – Party Edition book. As part of the launch, Thrill of the Hunt is offering a five-dollar rebate and a free ebook to customers who purchase the paperback on Amazon and leave a review. This offer will end on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. EST. For complete details, and to claim your rebate and ebook, visit https://thrillofhunt.com/book-party-edition.

Thrill of the Hunt

"Scavenger hunts are really becoming the craze, and we wanted to give everyone the same opportunity to create their own adventure," said Heather Piper, Chief Marketing Officer, Thrill of the Hunt. "This book allows those looking for a unique party activity to create a custom scavenger hunt that's professional, without incurring the expense of Thrill of the Hunt developing it. This book is our solution to those requests for birthday and bachelorette party scavenger hunts on a budget."

Building a Scavenger Hunt Basic Steps for Your Adventure – Party Edition is a step-by-step, easy-to-follow instructional guide to building a custom scavenger hunt for any private occasion. This book is a collection of tips, tricks, ideas, suggestions, and so much more. Thrill of the Hunt included examples of clues, challenges, and social interactions, as well as an entire scavenger hunt complete with photos and notes. Building a Scavenger Hunt Basic Steps for Your Adventure – Party Edition is available in paperback, hardcover, or as an ebook at popular retailers.

"Whether you're creative or not, this book will assist you in developing your own custom adventure for your friends and family," said Piper. "You can make it as challenging or as simple as desired based on your participants and your location. The best part? A scavenger hunt is a perfect homemade gift that allows everyone to share in the fun."

Thrill of the Hunt has taken their years of experience in scavenger hunt development and execution and outlined their valuable insight into an easy-to-follow book. Building a Scavenger Hunt Basic Steps for Your Adventure – Party Edition is focused on offering a custom scavenger hunt for any personal celebration. While the suggestions may be incorporated into a team-building activity, a corporate outing or a tradeshow event, the content is focused for personal celebrations. Thrill of the Hunt will be releasing additional books in the series focused on team building, fundraisers and trade shows.

For complete details on Building a Scavenger Hunt Basic Steps for Your Adventure – Party Edition and the limited offer, visit https://thrillofhunt.com/book-party-edition. Purchase your book and start your own adventure. Remember, everyone needs to … EXPERIENCE THE GAME!

About Thrill of the Hunt

Thrill of the Hunt is the authority and trendsetter in custom scavenger hunt services and products. Our scavenger hunts combine a traditional game and couple it with social media and technology for exponential fun. Our scavenger hunts are educational, interactive, and perfect for all ages. In addition to custom scavenger hunt development, Thrill of the Hunt offers a variety of services to assist with event planning, marketing and administration.

