Thrival 2019 Artist Lineup Announced

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh annual Thrival Music Festival will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019 from noon-11PM in Schenley Plaza in Oakland. This free event will feature musicians, artists and installations centered around the theme "By Pittsburgh. For Pittsburgh. For the World."

Headlining the festival at the Sheetz Main Stage will be Pittsburgh-native, national DJ and producer BUKU. BUKU combines deceptively simple and emotive melodies, laden with resounding low-end and intricate drum patterns. Beauty Slap and TitleTown will be supporting BUKU earlier in the evening. 1Hood Media, which has stood as a beacon for artist activists and musicians alike, will also be showcasing eight local acts.

Thrival is also excited to announce a one-night-only collaboration with Everyone Orchestra, conducted by Matt Butler featuring some of Pittsburgh's best talent. Each show is 100% unique, as a carefully curated lineup of performers is guided through high energy, creative, danceable grooves, and beautiful songs that you won't believe are created on the fly.

"This is our first year participating in Thrival, and we are excited to sponsor the main stage," according to Mary Beth Green, Head of Innovation, at Sheetz. "We are focused on technology and innovation to improve both the customer and employee experience, and Thrival is a great platform to showcase these advancements."

Thrival is turning Schenley Plaza into a true festival with artists, installations and fitness classes. The Wicked Collective will takeover the garden area of Schenley Plaza to celebrate everything festival culture from flower crowns to a man on stilts to a pop-up stage featuring singers and songwriters, rappers, and acoustic musicians starting at noon. CycleBar Robinson will be engaging the fitness community in outdoor spin classes and vendors will be selling crafts throughout the day, including a showcase of PG&H makers. Tastings from Stateside Vodka, Wigle Whiskey, and local breweries will also be onsite.

In a newly announced partnership, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (Uber ATG) is partnering with Thrival to paint a self-driving vehicle onsite. As Uber ATG continues pushing innovation in Pittsburgh, new self-driving Uber vehicles will be hitting the road soon. To celebrate, Thrival and Uber ATG have commissioned CamPaints to transform a retired self-driving car into a piece of artwork representing the city.

"Maintaining vibrant, accessible public green spaces throughout the city is a priority for us and the City of Pittsburgh," said John Pepper, Director of Communications, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. "Spaces like Schenley Plaza provide cutting-edge, energetic public events like Thrival the opportunity to deliver unique and memorable experiences."

For more information about Thrival, visit thrivalfestival.com. Tickets are available for purchase at eventbrite.com.

About Thrival Festival

Thrival Festival will be taking place on September 18-20, 2019 in Oakland, Pittsburgh, PA. The festival will explore innovators, artists, musicians, and creators under the theme "By Pittsburgh. For. Pittsburgh. For the World." Thrival Festival is presented by PNC and supported by UPMC Enterprises, Comcast, Sheetz, Dell, the Pittsburgh Innovation District, and many others.

