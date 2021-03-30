Thrive Agritech Releases New 600W Pinnacle LED Grow Light

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Agritech, Inc., a technology company and leader in LED horticulture lighting, announced today the market release of the new Pinnacle LED grow light.

Energy efficient LED technology allows the 600W Pinnacle light to effectively replace the best 1,000W double-ended high pressure sodium lights commonly found in greenhouses and high intensity indoor cannabis operations. The new light can achieve the most demanding requirements, having demonstrated canopy intensities exceeding 1,500 PPFD in indoor flower rooms. Pinnacle utilizes leading-edge LED chip technology that generates an ideal combination of power and efficiency with a spectrum optimized for plant health and crop yield.

Thrive Agritech CEO, Brian Bennett, added, "We are truly excited about this announcement. Pinnacle makes it simple for our customers to replace their legacy lighting technology with state-of-the-art LED technology. And for customers designing a new facility, they will benefit from Pinnacle's ease of installation, low maintenance, high energy efficiency, and exceptional crop yields."

As with all Thrive Agritech products, Pinnacle is IP66 waterproof, UL8800 certified for safety, and comes with a standard 5-year warranty.

About Thrive Agritech

Thrive Agritech was founded at the Y Combinator accelerator in Silicon Valley, with a mission to enhance sustainability for controlled environment agriculture. The company's energy efficient lighting products have made significant reductions in the carbon footprint for the horticulture industry. All Thrive Agritech products have an optimized light spectrum, high reliability, and most importantly grow great plants. For more information, visit thriveagritech.com

