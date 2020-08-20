Thrive Causemetics Launches Hand Sanitizer with 100% of Profits Donated to the Black Women's Health Imperative

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and how it has altered our everyday routines, Thrive Causemetics, a conscious beauty brand with vegan and cruelty-free skincare and makeup, launched a moisturizing and skin-loving hand sanitizer that gives back to the community. This FDA-registered, high-performance formula contains 67% natural plant-based ethyl alcohol that rapidly kills 99.9% of germs while MCT oil deeply moisturizes your hands. 100% of profits will be donated to Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI), the first nonprofit organization created by Black women to help protect and advance the health and wellness of Black women and girls. This is part of Thrive Causemetics' commitment to donate $5 million in funds and products to their non-profit Giving Partners whose mission and work combat the root causes and symptoms of systemic racism and oppression.

Due to long-standing systemic racism resulting in inequitable access to healthcare, Black communities are facing the most pressing health disparities that are only exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which Thrive Causemetics is committed to combating through their Giving Program. Thanks to the support of Thrive Causemetics' consumers, these donations will fund BWHI's My Sister's Keeper (MSK) and SIS Circles programs. The MSK program is an advocacy and leadership-building initiative for women on Historically Black College and University (HBCU) campuses. It provides these women with the resources and tools to advocate for policies to keep women safe, bring conversations about sexual health and domestic violence into the spotlight, and champion reproductive rights. The SIS Circles program expands the reach of MSK by providing teen girls of color in some of Atlanta's most underserved communities with mentorship and a curriculum to help them achieve their professional and educational goals.

"Our community of passionate customers have always been the driving force behind the growth of our giving programs and our partnership with Black Women's Health Imperative is a perfect example of the way they connect us with world-changing organizations that they care about. When we learned about the life-changing impact Black Women's Health Imperative has on the Black community through our customers, we were instantly committed to support them through our Giving Mission and 100% of profits from our hand sanitizer. We are so grateful for the work Black Women's Health Imperative does and are honored to call them our partner," shares Karissa Bodnar, Founder and CEO of Thrive Causemetics.

"We are thrilled to have the support of such a great partner who understands the importance of addressing health disparities among Black women. Thrive Causemetics' mission, which is grounded in women's empowerment closely aligns with the work that we do daily, and we look forward to a long-term and meaningful relationship grounded in service," Linda Goler Blount, President & CEO, BWHI.

Thrive Causemetics' Moisture-Enriched Hand Sanitizer is a quick-drying gel formula that is 100% free of fragrance, parabens and sulfates and is vegan and cruelty-free. Available for $3.00/unit or 2 for $5.00 on thrivecausemetics.com.

ABOUT THRIVE CAUSEMETICS, INC.

Thrive Causemetics is passionate about empowering women through beauty; for every product you purchase, we donate to help women thrive. To make the biggest impact, we partner with nonprofit organizations from across the country that are focused on helping women thrive while they are fighting cancer, surviving domestic abuse, emerging from homelessness or adjusting to life outside the uniform. Thrive Causemetics also practices responsive giving which allows the brand to give back in the most meaningful way possible during times of crises, including events such as the 2018 California wildfires, the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against racial injustice, discrimination and police brutality. All of Thrive Causemetics' products are vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without paraben or sulfates.

ABOUT BLACK WOMEN'S HEALTH IMPERATIVE

The Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across the lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development. The organization identifies the most pressing health issues that affect the nation's 22 million Black women and girls and invests in the best of the best strategies and organizations that accomplish its goals. For more information, please visit www.bwhi.org.

