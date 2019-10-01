Thrive Causemetics to Donate 100% of Profits on October 1st

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the socially-conscious company wanted to go above and beyond its already robust year-round giving program.

"Thrive Causemetics' mission from day one has been to empower women around the world through beauty. Educating women about breast cancer prevention unlocks a new level of awareness and confidence and we are thrilled to play a part in helping women learn about what they can do to lessen their chances of receiving a diagnosis," Thrive Causemetics CEO and Founder Karissa Bodnar said.

Giving back was always Bodnar's first goal. For every product purchased, the brand donates to organizations that support women overcoming remarkable challenges including domestic abuse, homelessness, cancer and more, as well as to communities and animals in need.

According to Keep a Breast's website, about 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer in their lifetime. When breast cancer is detected early, in the localized stage, the 5-year survival rate is 98%. Thrive Causemetics and Keep A Breast Foundation believe "knowledge is power" and Keep A Breast distributes thoroughly researched, engaging and digestible breast health education through printed materials, blogs, and their Check Yourself! App.

"This partnership is a true example of a brand putting their money where their mouth is. We strive to only work with brands that have high integrity in the products they produce and the communities they support," Keep A Breast Foundation's founder Shaney jo Darden said. "Thrive Causemetics does both by making cruelty free and vegan products and supporting women's charities all over the world. Keep A Breast is very proud to be part of the Thrive Causemetics family."

This campaign comes on the heels of several monumental donations from Thrive Causemetics which benefited over 50 non-profits across the country: a $25 million product donation in honor of its fourth anniversary, a $10 million product donation in celebration of a new product launch and an additional $30 million product donation in honor of Karissa Bodnar, their Founder's 30th birthday. Thrive Causemetics practices responsive giving—with partners receiving what they need to best accomplish their goals—whether it's high-performance products or much-needed funds.

About Thrive Causemetics: Thrive Causemetics is an independent, female-owned beauty brand that creates high-performance vegan cosmetics and supports a community of giving. All of Thrive Causemetics' products are free of parabens and sulfates, in addition to being 100 percent cruelty-free. Through its Bigger Than Beauty™ program, every product you purchase results in a donation to help a woman thrive. To learn more, visit www.thrivecausemetics.com

About Keep A Breast: The Keep A Breast Foundation™ is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower young people around the world with breast health education and support. Since its inception in 2000, KAB has worked with young people to remove the shame associated with breasts and breast health. Keep A Breast has grown into the leading global youth-based breast cancer prevention organization, with global affiliates in Europe, headquartered in France, and partners in Mexico, Zambia, Kenya, and The Democratic Republic of Congo.

SOURCE Thrive Causemetics

Related Links

https://thrivecausemetics.com

