Thrive Enhances Florida Presence with the Acquisition of DSM

As the leading CJIS Cloud, Datacenter & Managed Services Provider in Florida, DSM will provide Thrive with a State, Local & Education (SLED) platform from which to expand nationally

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive , a premier provider of NextGen Managed Services, announces today that it has acquired DSM , a Florida-based provider of managed IT services to State, Local, and Education (SLED) government agencies. The acquisition will enable DSM's existing government and corporate clients to benefit from Thrive's next-generation managed cybersecurity, global Cloud footprint, and Microsoft collaboration services while strengthening Thrive's offering to SLED agencies across the US.

Founded in 1986, DSM has been helping clients achieve their IT goals by providing innovative solutions for data protection, disaster recovery, and managed cloud services bolstered by their CJIS compliant data centers. Focusing on data assurance, DSM offers clients the ability to survive and recover quickly from a data breach or ransomware attack, ensuring business continuity. DSM's expert team of highly qualified professionals develop flexible and cost-effective solutions that address the challenges of customers that serve commercial, government, and CJIS-bound agencies.

"DSM is a leader in the SLED space with significant traction in the state of Florida. With this partnership, they'll be able to augment their Cloud-based service offerings via Thrive's SOC and comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services," said Rob Stephenson, Thrive's CEO. "DSM's talented engineers and experienced management team will help to greatly enhance our rapidly growing Florida presence, as well as position the SLED vertical to go national under their leadership."

"For over three decades, DSM's primary objective for our clients has been to optimize their digital transformation and their journey to the Cloud," said David Robinson, CEO and Founder of DSM. "We are delighted to be the newest members of the Thrive family as their dedication to providing a personalized IT path towards customer satisfaction complements our commitment to total IT peace of mind for our clients."

Robinson and Greg Madden, DSM's COO, will assume senior leadership roles and helm the newly established Thrive SLED group as a special unit focusing on existing government business in Florida, Alabama, and Massachusetts. In addition, Robinson and Madden will assist in Thrive's expansion of state and local contracts up and down the East Coast.

DSM is now the third acquisition by Thrive in Florida in the last six months and builds upon its established presence in the Southeast region. Thrive is a security-first MSP that delivers comprehensive managed services and unmatched expertise to drive secure digital transformation for small to mid-sized enterprises across multiple industries. For more information on Thrive, visit thrivenextgen.com .

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through secure application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application achieves peak performance, scale, uptime, and the highest level of security. For more information, thrivenextgen.com .

Thrive: LinkedIn , Twitter, Facebook , YouTube and Instagram

About DSM

DSM redefines our client's business outcomes that they consider possible from their IT infrastructure ensuring that their data is protected and available when and where they need it, saving time and money. As our clients embark on their journey to trusted data availability, DSM guides them, allowing them to focus on their core business, rather than the technology that runs it.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Patrick Reilly

Zer0 to 5ive for Thrive

[email protected]

732-687-4683

SOURCE Thrive