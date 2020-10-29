Thrive Home Builders Receives EPA 2020 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based Thrive Home Builders is now a five-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Indoor airPLUS Leader Award. Announced this month, the 2020 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award honors homebuilders for their commitment to building safer, healthier and more comfortable homes with enhanced indoor air quality.

Thrive has been named to the exclusive list for five consecutive years. In 2019, it won the top prize: Leader of the Year. This award comes on the heels of the Grand Award from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Housing Innovation Awards, which recognizes U.S. builders deemed experts in the field of high-performance, energy-efficient homebuilding.

"This year, more than ever, Americans are recognizing the importance of the indoor air quality in their homes," said David Rowson, Director, EPA, Indoor Environments Division. "Thrive Home Builders is at the national forefront of building homes that provide unparalleled indoor air quality, energy efficiency and peace of mind. On behalf of EPA and the Indoor airPLUS team, I would like to congratulate Thrive Home Builders on their incredible work and thank them for building a healthier America."

All Thrive homes are built with clean indoor air quality in mind, beginning with an active radon ventilation system and using products that minimize exposure to airborne contaminants and toxic chemicals. Thrive homes also improve indoor air quality with ventilation that brings in fresh, clean outdoor air. In addition to being Indoor airPLUS qualified, every Thrive home is LEED certified.

"Thrive Home Builders is honored to be recognized as a 2020 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award Winner," said Gene Myers, CEO. "Since 2015, we have built nearly 1,000 Indoor airPLUS qualified homes throughout the Denver metro area, and we are proud to provide our new homebuyers with enhanced indoor air quality protections and peace of mind for their families."

Indoor airPLUS was created on the foundation of EPA's ENERGY STAR Certified Homes Program and encourages builders to go further with construction practices to help minimize exposure to airborne pollutants and contaminants. Homes that earn this label offer superior comfort, durability, indoor air quality and peace of mind for their homebuyers, particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Thrive Home Builders

Thrive Home Builders has been a leader in the design and construction of energy-efficient homes since 1992. Thrive has long been recognized as a pioneer in zero energy building, and industry associations repeatedly recognize the company for its sustainable construction of single-family homes and rowhomes.

The company continues to lead the homebuilding industry into the next frontier by building well-crafted homes that promote both energy efficiency and homeowners' wellness. Every home is built LEED certified, Indoor airPLUS qualified and solar powered, and Thrive is the largest builder of Zero Energy Ready homes in the country. Its award-winning homes are available throughout Denver and its suburbs. For more information on Thrive Home Builders and its commitment to Indoor airPLUS qualified homes, visit ThriveHomeBuilders.com .

To learn more about the 2020 Indoor airPLUS Leader Awards or the Indoor airPLUS Program, visit www.epa.gov/indoorairplus .

Media Contacts:

Tracy Henderson, Center Reach Communications

[email protected] , 720-989-3530

SOURCE Thrive Home Builders

Related Links

https://www.thrivehomebuilders.com/

