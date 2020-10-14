Thrive Home Builders Wins Department Of Energy's Grand Award In Housing Innovation

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based Thrive Home Builders is now an 11-time Grand Award winner in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Housing Innovation Awards. The award recognizes U.S. builders deemed experts in the field of high-performance, energy-efficient homebuilding and whose homes meet the rigorous technical requirements specified by the DOE's Zero Energy Ready program.

Thrive received the Grand Award in the Multi-Family Home category for its Simms model, a 1,793-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home located within the three-story, solar-powered rowhome community of WestRidge in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. The Simms plan is the largest of three floor plans at WestRidge, with homes priced from the low $400,000s.

This is Thrive's 11th Grand Award in Housing Innovation over eight consecutive years. As the largest builder of Zero Energy Ready homes in the country, Thrive is known for its industry-leading, LEED Certified, Zero Energy Ready homes throughout metro Denver.

"We strive to make a real difference in our community and in the lives of our homeowners with healthy, energy-efficient homes that are also affordable," said Thrive Home Builders CEO Gene Myers. "Our Thrive Team has heart, drive and passion and the belief that we need to leave the world a better place."

The DOE Housing Innovation Awards recognize the very best in innovation on the path to Zero Energy Ready homes. Thrive and its pioneering founder Myers have received recognition since the program's founding in 2013. Only a select group of top builders in the country meet the extraordinary levels of excellence and quality specified by the U.S. Department of Energy, but as the market for residential zero energy (ZE) buildings continues to show growth across the United States, Thrive is leading the way.

"Thrive Home Builders and its fellow winners are leading a major housing industry transformation that improves the way Americans live by substantially reducing or eliminating utility bills, ensuring engineered comfort way beyond traditional homes, protecting health with a comprehensive package of indoor air quality measures, and helping owners maximize the largest investment of their lifetime," said Sam Rashkin, Chief Architect at the U.S. Department of Energy's Building Technologies Office.

About Thrive Home Builders

Thrive Home Builders has been a leader in the design and construction of energy-efficient homes since 1992. Thrive has long been recognized as a pioneer in zero energy building, and the company is repeatedly recognized by industry associations for its sustainable construction of single-family homes and rowhomes.

Thrive is the largest builder of Zero Energy Ready homes in the country. The company continues to lead the homebuilding industry into the next frontier by building well-crafted homes that promote both energy-efficiency and homeowners' wellness. Every home is built LEED Certified, Indoor airPLUS qualified and solar powered. Its award-winning homes are available throughout Denver and its suburbs. For more information, visit www.thrivehomebuilders.com.

