Thrive HR Consulting Provides Critical Skills and Support for Corporations Adapting to the New Normal

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive HR, a Silicon Valley, Austin, TX- and Denver, CO-based, minority-owned HR advisory devoted to human resources support and services, now offers its many collective years of expertise and hard-won skills to enterprises in 2020's difficult environment. Thrive HR assists organizations with needs ranging from divestiture and talent acquisition to HR operations and facilities management.

Thrive HR, co-founded by HR industry experts Rey Ramirez and Jason Walker, now finds particular success while launching in the current business climate as enterprises grapple with not just continuing but adapting and advancing. Much of the firm's success boils down to five key principles outlined below.

Exercising empathy

Thrive HR understands that one of the most distinguishing characteristics between good and bad bosses is their ability to empathize.

"Business can become very rote and dehumanized," says Thrive HR lead Reynaldo Ramirez. "People lose sight that they're talking to humans in with livelihoods. Those approaches get very stale, very one-size-fits-all. When you do that, your value to the organization diminishes."

Thrive HR bases all its engagements on empathy and authenticity.

Improving communications

One of the most common denominators Thrive HR sees across dysfunctional teams and companies is people not listening, both physically and virtually. Thrive HR helps clients recognize this behavior and provides strategies for improving it for more effective staff interactions.

Honest listening from experience

Listening becomes difficult when the listener and speaker lack a common experience base. Lack of commonality can block empathy. Fortunately, the Thrive HR team understands the necessity of presenting reality, not some sugar-coated facsimile, because reality is where commonality lives.

Decisions from data

Enterprise-class decisions cannot stem from hunches. Thrive HR bases a significant part of its engagements on tactical data gathering to better help understand challenges and their contexts. This strips away emotions that can cloud issues and mar results.

Navigating political minefields

Every company comes with its own political minefield of feuds and historical interpretations. Thrive HR employs active listening, taking thorough notes, and "calibration." Calibration involves correlating and cross-validating information to reveal where mines are buried and how to best defuse them.

Better Help in a Tough Time

2020 has revealed that some workers are clearly better adapted than others to videoconferencing and remote productivity. Ramirez and Walker have long track records from their Cisco years of working virtually. They learned how to be active remote extensions of a company and adept at remaining empathetic across those distances.

Thrive HR is not a traditional consultancy. Rather, the company provides on-demand, fractional human resources expertise. Fractional HR allows organizations to focus on product development, logistics, sales, and similar core operations while Thrive HR handles the talent, culture, and virtual teams-related complexities that businesses still need addressed. For example, if a firm is not in a position to have a CHRO but needs that function filled, Thrive HR can execute that role for either a given time or to address a defined set of challenges.

Similarly, Thrive HR offers exceptional expertise in M&A and divestiture proceedings. On the buying side, Thrive HR can help lead executives through due diligence processes, key talent retention, culture assessments, and integration issues from initial announcement to post-merger staff motivation and cross-company talent rebalancing. When selling, Thrive HR can render carve-outs and divestitures as smooth and satisfactory as possible while helping with employee management, governance concerns, buyer communications, and much more.

Thrive HR offers a broad set of scalable, on-demand tools for executives to quickly meet needs while complementing existing executive skill sets and delivering significant cost advantages.

